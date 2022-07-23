Kit Malthouse: HS2 is ‘killer whale’ that could ‘rip the arm off’ next PM

Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, speaks exclusively to The Telegraph in the midst of the Tory leadership contest - Andrew Crowley

He has taken on one of the biggest roles in Government, knowing full well that he could well be one of its shortest-serving occupants.

But Kit Malthouse has set himself an ambitious task for the next six weeks, as the Conservatives decide who will replace Boris Johnson in Number 10 Downing Street.

“What I want is that when the new prime minister turns up, he or she phones down to the bridge to Scotty, and says, ‘Scotty, warp drive’ ... and away we go.”

Sitting in the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster’s expansive office at the heart of Whitehall, Mr Malthouse describes the Cabinet Office, of which he is now in charge, as an “engine” that is in a “pretty good” state but still “recovering from Covid”.

A fortnight ago he was promoted from policing minister to replace Steve Barclay, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, at the helm of the Cabinet Office, in the reshuffle that followed the resignations of more than 50 ministers.

Now he is focused on drawing up plans to ensure Whitehall is responding effectively to what he describes as a swarm of “hornets” expected to plague the Government - namely the cost of living crisis, strikes, extreme weather, NHS backlogs and “public order” issues such as fuel and climate protests.

Then there are the “killer whales” - “the big projects that sit out there below the surface, waiting to breach above the waves and rip your arm off.”

Mr Malthouse is one of a small handful of Cabinet ministers to have refrained from endorsing any candidates in the leadership contest so far - Andrew Crowley

Among them are High Speed 2, the rail project now expected to cost in excess of £100 billion, compared to an initial budget of £32.7 billion.

At the same time, and perhaps not entirely unrelated to his concerns about such projects, Mr Malthouse, who marked himself out at Cabinet meetings as a vocal proponent of tax cuts, warns that Mr Johnson’s successor will have a duty to reduce government spending in order to ensure value-for-money currently poured into HMRC, and to fund any significant reductions to taxes.

Mr Malthouse, 55, who was a deputy to Mr Johnson during his time as the mayor of London, is one of a small handful of Cabinet ministers to have refrained from endorsing any candidates in the Conservative leadership contest so far.

He jokes that he has become “terribly popular” as a result of contenders seeking his support. But, with responsibility for the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Mr Malthouse’s attention was largely elsewhere last week, with telephone calls from rival camps playing second fiddle to Cobra meetings and assorted briefings on the heatwave that ravaged parts of the country last week.

“I’ve been concentrating on that for the last week or so since I got the job,” he says, describing his response to such approaches as, “Being polite and saying, yes, of course, but ... I’ve got to brief the Prime Minister, and we’ve got a Cobra to sort out, so I’ll call you after that.”

Mr Malthouse is full of praise for the response by Whitehall and emergency services to last week’s heatwave, including an information campaign to ensure “the public were ready” and ensuring “that we had the capacity we needed on 999”.

In the longer term, dramatic weather such as the 104F (40C) temperatures experienced in Britain last week raises “all sorts of questions about how you deal with extremes of heat and cold.”

Work underway in Government includes examining possible “adaptations” to help transport networks cope with extreme weather, including looking at whether the composition of roads should be changed to avoid surfaces melting in high temperatures.

“The tarmac you lay on a rural road in Scotland and the under-course of the road is not the same as it is on the M25. And neither are the same as they would lay in Sicily, where they regularly get over 40 degrees during the day.”

Railways may also need to be adjusted, he says, pointing to Italy where “they put more concrete in the sleepers, that grips the rail more firmly. There are those kinds of things that we might need to think about.”

Individuals can play their part in reducing global warming by planting trees, says Mr Malthouse, who has been MP for North West Hampshire since 2015.

“If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, plant a tree. I think it was Heseltine, who had ‘plant a tree in ‘73’. Well, plant a tree in 2023 is the message, because they help. Green infrastructure can help.”

Malthouse determined to shift Cabinet focus away from Covid

With “a variety of hornets buzzing around that may need to be resolved”, Mr Malthouse is determined to shift the Cabinet Office’s overwhelming focus away from Covid.

“The engine at the moment is actually pretty good, and my predecessors have built a pretty good engine,” he says. “But it’s one that is recovering from Covid.

“During the pandemic it was very focused on its Covid work. And dealing with that particular national international emergency was a huge moment for the Cabinet Office. And it did some remarkable stuff.

“But it is now time for us to shift off that kind of big uni-focal activity, and have a look at all this other stuff.”

As well as addressing the “hornets”, which Mr Malthouse intends to do by ensuring effective coordination and “coherence” between the relevant arms of Government, he is focusing on so-called “killer whales”.

“These are the big projects that sit out there below the surface, waiting to breach above the waves and rip your arm off. Big projects with big money involved, that often take quite a lot of sophisticated leadership and management.

“And we need to just make sure that we’ve got the risk assessed properly on that for a new prime minister.”

He gives the example of the new communications network that will be used by emergency services, with costs running into “hundreds of millions, if not billions of pounds”.

“We just need to make sure that that is on track, that a new prime minister can rely on the cost and the timescale that he or she has been given, and that it’s not going to absorb capacity and energy from the Government in dealing with a problem. We’ve seen big IT projects in the past that haven’t gone to plan. And they have a way of derailing whole departments if they’re not right.”

HS2 ‘definitely’ on the list

Is HS2 - which has been beset by spiralling costs and timetable delays - one of the killer whales?

“That is a big project and it’s definitely on the list - yes.”

“HS2 is obviously making significant progress,” he continues. But he adds: “What I want is when a new prime minister comes in, that he or she is able to say to me Kit, what should I be worried about? That’s the exercise that we’re going through over the next four to six weeks.”

When Mr Johnson’s successor is in place, Mr Malthouse believes “there is a possibility that we could go for a simplified taxation regime, that lowers the burden on our fellow citizens and their businesses and the businesses they work for.”

But, he warns: “We can only achieve that if we’re willing to be really sharp about what we spend their money on. At the moment, given the burden that people are having to shoulder, we have to ask really hard questions about whether everything we’re spending money on is that important, and whether we ought to be drawing in our horns on the spending side as well.”

With neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak currently talking up the possibility of spending cuts perhaps Mr Malthouse can expect a call to the bridge if the winner of the contest enters No 10 in September and concludes that such an approach is needed after all.

Whether the Cabinet Office will work at “warp speed” to implement cuts to itself and other parts of Whitehall is another matter.