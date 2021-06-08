The New Kit Kat Fruity Cereal Bars Are Bringing Breakfast Goodness To Stores This Month

UPDATED: June 8, 2021 at 9:41 a.m.

It was over 6 months that rumors first started flying that Hershey’s had a new breakfast-inspired chocolate bar on the way. It took some time, but the moment has come to indulge in the Kit Kat Fruity Cereal!

Photo credit: Hershey’s

For a limited time starting in June 2021, you’ll be able to get the 1.5-ounce standard bars ($1.09) at stores nationwide, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. The crispy wafers are covered in fruity cereal-flavored crème, as described on the packaging, so the bars come out to be a pretty light pink with rainbow-colored specks. Based on the wrapping, which features cereal and colorful circles, it looks like the cereal flavor was inspired by Froot Loops, which means a classic meets a classic.

The Kit Kat Fruity Cereal are a limited-edition offering, which means you never know when they’ll be disappearing for shelves. To stay on the safe side, just buy a whole box when you get the chance, OK?

ORIGINAL: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:19 a.m.

If there was one good thing that 2020 brought us, it was plenty of new Kit Kat flavors — and some that haven’t come to market (yet?). Now it appears that Hershey’s is diving into the breakfast world, sort of, with its latest anticipated variety, Kit Kat Fruity Cereal!

Rumors about the flavor first came about in summer 2020 when Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_ posted a pixelated photo (which has since been deleted) of the bar. We hadn’t heard anything more about the Kit Kat until just now, when @tmc_reviews jumped in with a clearer picture. Apparently, the new Kit Kat Fruity Cereal is coming in June 2021, which is in line with the timing that was originally speculated.

As detailed on the packaging (although it’s unclear whether that’s the final design) the bar is made up of “crisp wafers in fruity cereal flavored crème naturally & artificially flavored.” The result is a pretty, light pink crème that will remind you of cereal. What could possibly go wrong?

“Fruity Cereal” is a somewhat vague description, and we can’t help but wonder what cereal it’s modeled after. The name makes it seem like the answer could be Fruity Pebbles, but the shape of the cereal on the packaging brings our minds to Froot Loops. Since it doesn’t appear this is a partnership of any kind, Hershey’s could have certainly pulled inspiration from various cereals to create the Kit Kat Fruity Cereal. So we’ll have to let our taste buds do the work when the time comes.

When and if these 1.5-ounce chocolate bars come to shelves, it looks like they’ll be a limited-edition offering. That means we’ll have to eat them for breakfast as often as we can while we have them!

