Kit Kat Duos Has a New Mocha + Chocolate Bar That’s Filled With Coffee Bits

What goes well with chocolate? Well, there isn’t much that doesn’t go well with the sweet bite, right? Hershey’s is giving us coffee vibes with its new Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate bar. It has two layers, one of each flavor, so you get both in each bite.

Kit Kat first introduced its Duos line last year. The first flavor, Mint + Dark Chocolate, had two distinct green and brown layers to merge the elements. Then, earlier this year, it was rumored that Cookies and Cream would be the second flavor joining the line. However, it looks like that’s on hold for now, because we have all of our focus on the Mocha + Chocolate flavor.

The Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate consists of the classic crunchy wafer with the top half covered in mocha crème that’s mixed with coffee bits and the bottom half covered in chocolate. The result is a sweet coffee-inspired candy with two chocolatey layers that will give you a better boost than an afternoon latte!

The good news is that you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the new candy bar. The Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate variety will be available at retailers nationwide starting in November 2020, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. The standard-size bar (1.5-ounce), for $1.11 and king-size bar (3-ounce) for $1.66, will be a permanent variety to the brand — so you can enjoy for them, well, forever.

If you like chocolate and coffee, we don’t see how you wouldn’t be into this Kit Kat. If only it had a caffeine kick, we could kiss our coffee order goodbye!

