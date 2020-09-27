Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Have a Good News! Game Of Thrones Actors To Welcome Their First Baby

Congratulatory messages are in order for the Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie! The couple is all set to welcome their first child together. The couple met on GoT sets in 2012 where they played the characters of Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively. They soon took their relationship to the next level and got hitched in 2018 in Scotland. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Become Parents, Game of Thrones Actress Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Willa.

Also Read | Criminal UK Season 2 Review: Ranking All Four Episodes of Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar Netflix Series From Good to Great! (SPOILER ALERT)

The wonderful news was confirmed by MAKE magazine's editor Ursula Lake, along with a beautiful picture of Rose flaunting her baby bump! In the caption, she wrote, "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!" Check out the post below.

Here's The Post:

Also Read | RIP Diana Rigg: Netizens Remember the Legendary Actress By Sharing Her Iconic Moments As Lady Olenna Tyrell On Game Of Thrones





The Magazine also shared few sweet words for her that read as, "We chat with Rose about her upcoming role in Death on the Nile , her lockdown experience and more. Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make." After 'Sansa Stark' Sophie Turner, it is her GoT co-star 'Jon Snow' aka Kit's turn to embrace parenthood!