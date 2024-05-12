New kit brightens up PSG's Champions League woes and Mbappé's farewell

The king is dead. Long live the bling. What better way for the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy to eclipse Kylian Mbappé's dullness in the Champions League against Dortmund and their elimination from the tournament than by unveiling the side's revamped home strip for the 2024/25 season.

A fine back to the future thing it is too. A modern interpretation of the kit designed in the 1970s by the fashion legend Daniel Hechter.

The new look is inspired by the urban art that permeates Greater Paris, PSG said in a statement.

"It's an original nod to the disruptive identity of the Parisian club, recognised as the club of the new generation," gushed the hyperbole.

On a prosaic note, the shirt, which costs 149 euros for adults and 129 euros for children, features Dri-FIT ADV technology which has been developed at the Nike Sport Research Lab in Beaverton in the United States.

"Thanks to the work carried out to optimise mobility, breathability and ventilation, the texture and design of the 2024-2025 jersey offers PSG's players the conditions they need to optimise their experience and help them shine in all competitions."

Well, yes, except one ... the Champions League.

And as avid PSG fans start ordering the wonder gear from this weekend, they will be reflecting on another failed bid to land European club football's most prestigious trophy.

Those woes were compounded on Friday night when Mbappé confirmed that he will be off to pastures new at the end of season. While the replica shirts get their first airings, the wearers will be pondering who will emerge as PSG's next star striker.

