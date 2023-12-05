The Kissing Booth's Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi's criticism

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

The Kissing Booth star Joey King thinks Jacob Elordi's criticism of the Netflix movie franchise is "unfortunate".

Last month, the Saltburn actor confessed while speaking to GQ that he thought the Kissing Booth movies were "ridiculous". "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he said. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Asked to respond by Variety, Elordi's co-star King has since said: "I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

In the three teen rom-coms, the pair played couple Noah Flynn and Elle Evans.

During the same interview, Elordi claimed that the 'one for them, one for me' working ethos across Hollywood is a self-imposed trap, having suggested his years in The Kissing Booth world made him miserable.

"It can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you're dead inside. So it's a fine dance. My 'one for them,' I've done it."

Meanwhile, Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco Peña in the movies, also weighed in on Elordi's surprising admission.

"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," he began.

"It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that. I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time.

"I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

The Kissing Booth trilogy is streaming on Netflix.





