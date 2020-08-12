The Kissing Booth's Joey King on having to kiss ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi during filming

From Cosmopolitan

Ask us to name an awkward situation, and the chances are bumping into an ex-partner would make the top five. Which is nothing on Joey King and Jacob Elordi, after the exes were forced to kiss on the set of The Kissing Booth 2 after splitting up. Eek.

Joey and Jacob, who play couple Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the Netflix films, were in a relationship irl after meeting on the set of the first movie, but broke up before filming the sequel.

Something which, while challenging, Joey says she was able to put to the back of her mind for the sake of the role.

"No one's thinking to themselves 'That was easy' because it wasn't," she told Cosmopolitan US. "I'm sure people will analyse every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

Adding that there "is so much more I want to say", Joey continued, "What's the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete."

Speaking of how she handles disappointments, the 21-year-old actress continued, "I have to tell myself that if it doesn't go my way, I can pick myself back up. And I won't cry for too long."

Sounds majorly awkward, but also like Joey and Jacob have got it under control. Did you know The Kissing Booth 3 is on the way now, too?

