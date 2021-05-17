KISS PR Brand Story Create Partnership with Millennial Marketing Specialist Massimo Didomenico

KISS PR BRAND Story is now working with millennial brand experts across different industries to help new companies with brand visibility.

Dallas, TX , May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to KISS PR Chief Growth Officer Qamar Zaman, the partnership between Massimo Didomenico and KISS PR will help both companies build social brands.

The Dallas-based leaders in search optimization, headed by Qamar Zaman, revealed that KISS PR BRAND Story is now working with millennial brand experts across different industries to help new companies with brand visibility. Zaman, who has been working in the legal industry alongside strategic partner Rene Perras for years, has now partnered with a millennial brand expert in the authority brand building field.

With the ultimate goal of partnering with KISS PR, Massimo Didomenico will work with Qamar Zaman to build a strong web search presence.

Massimo Didomenico is a leading expert in personal brand development online (primarily for Instagram). He has worked with companies such as Toyota and Bang Energy; he has helped various high-net-worth entrepreneurs and bloggers establish their personal brands online through several channels.

Massimo has mastered the art of lead generation, sales & marketing, and building credible personal brands, which include creating credible websites, running Facebook & Google Ad Campaigns, and creating click funnels to generate additional traffic.

Didomenico and Zaman have also announced that they will work towards co-authoring a book geared towards showing millennial entrepreneurs how to leverage the power of web search and social media to their advantage.

For more information about Massimo Didomenico, check out his LinkedIn.

About Massimo Didomenico

Massimo Didomenico is a Co-founder and Executive Vice President at Tansocial. He has scaled 100’s of personal brands and multiple marketing companies. He is an expert in social media branding and advertising.

About Qamar Zaman

Qamar Zaman is a Chief Executive Officer at KISS PR Brand Story and has over 20 years of SEO and digital public relations experience. Zaman is a member of Forbes Councils.



