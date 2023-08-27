The kiss of death for Spanish machismo

Football supremo Luis Rubiales "congratulates" Claudia Zornoza of Spain's winning team - FRANCK FIFE/AFP

You must remember this, a kiss is just a kiss, a peck is just a peck. At least it is if Spanish football chief, Luis Rubiales, says that it was. Since Spain’s women’s football team (known as La Roja to fans) won the World Cup against England eight days ago, a cause for national celebration has curdled into an ugly pitched battle. Call it Viejo Chauvinism v Atletico Feminism.

Captain of Viejo Chauvinism is Rubiales who was in the line-up during the medal presentation in Sydney and greeted his country’s victorious players with, shall we say, a fair measure of Latin male exuberance. (Earlier, he had grabbed his crotch and made an obscene gesture after the final whistle.) The hotly contested incident came when the President of the Spanish Football Federation hugged top striker Jenni Hermoso, clamping a hand on each side of her head, and firmly planting a smacker on the lips. Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual and, anyway, “There was no desire… there was no dominance. It was spontaneous, mutual and consented.”

Hermoso disagreed, saying, “I didn’t like it…” The kiss made her feel “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression”; she had been coerced by soccer authorities into making a statement saying it was consensual.

Clearly, Rubiales should have apologised immediately for humiliating Hermoso and for making a spectacle of himself in front of a global audience of millions. Instead, he gave a defiant press conference in which he boldly set out to paint himself as the victim. “I’m ready to be vilified to defend my ideals. I don’t deserve this manhunt” by “false feminists”, he ranted.

And what ideals would they be, Mr Rubiales? The right to sling a world-slaying female athlete over your shoulder like some wench; you looked like you were carrying the spoils back from a war you personally just won. (Can’t see him trying that on with a male Spanish footballer, can you?)

Normally, I would roll my eyes at women shouting “sexual violence” after some daft bloke got a bit leery. The witch-hunt zealotry of the #MeToo movement put serial predators like Harvey Weinstein in the same bracket as Roger from Sales who made an “inappropriate remark” to Susie at the Christmas party. It was absurd, vengeful and grossly unfair to most men. Isn’t this Spanish kiss just another silly spat in the sexism wars? Luis Rubiales got carried away and surely we should cut the excitable fellow some slack?

Story continues

Well, I went back and looked at the footage and it was awful. Never mind kissing Jenni Hermoso, the way Rubiales greeted every one of the Spanish team after their epic victory was cringeworthy and utterly lacking in respect. They were playthings not players to him. Think worst ever drunk uncle at a wedding trying to get his tongue down the throats of the bridesmaids. Compare and contrast with the proud, affectionate embrace each girl got from Queen Letizia. There is also the unfortunate fact that, with his shiny pink dome of a head, Rubiales resembles a penis. He not only looks like a dick, he acts like one.

Imagine if England had won the final and Prince William, as President of the Football Association, had grasped Chloe Kelly’s head between his palms and rammed his mouth against hers. There would have been uproar (although I believe we could have relied on feisty Chloe to knee HRH in the Crown Jewels). Yet, much of Spain’s soccer establishment, including the women’s manager, Jorge Vilda, gave Rubiales a standing ovation after he screamed, “I will not resign” five times.

Do you think I am exaggerating Luis Rubiales’s droit de seigneur attitude? I’m not. At the press conference, he explained that he had grabbed his crotch because Vilda had dedicated the World Cup victory to him so Rubiales had returned the compliment, “Ole tus huevos’’ (You’ve got balls).

After the greatest triumph of Spanish women’s football, one senior man touched his genitals and gave another man the credit for the victory. Nothing to do with the superlatively-gifted 23-women squad, obviously. Those girls were on fire.

The story is moving faster than Aitana Bonmati down the left wing. Spain’s entire World Cup-winning squad, as well as 32 other squad members, have said they will not play for their country again while Luis Rubiales remains in charge. FIFA has suspended the arrogant creep from all “football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days and the women’s coaching staff have resigned en masse. Even his firm ally, Jorge Vilda, now says Rubiales’s behvaiour was “inappropriate” and “unacceptable”.

In the match between Viejo Chauvinism and Atletico Feminism, it is outdated Spanish machismo that is getting a kicking. This has nothing to do with being a “fake feminist” or anti-male: most of the World Cup winners admit they only got where they are because of their wonderful, dedicated dads. Team captain Olga Carmona’s father died on the eve of his daughter’s greatest triumph. “I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace Papa.”

Personally, I’d like to see Luis Rubiales put in goal and Spain’s world-beating females licensed to take aim at him. He might just revise his view on who’s got balls.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.