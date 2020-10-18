Kisan Sangharsh Committee stages protest against farm laws in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): Kisan Sangharsh Committee members on Sunday staged a protest against the farms laws in Amritsar.

Devinder Singh, district president, Kishan Sangharsh Committe said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought farm bills to benefit the corporates and they would not allow these laws to be implemented in Punjab.

"The Prime Minister has brought such laws to benefit his friends Ambani and Adani, but the farmers of Punjab will not let anyone control their lands and these laws will not be allowed to be implemented in Punjab. We have expressed our opposition against the laws and have burnt the effigies of Ambani, Adani and PM," Singh said.

He said that farmers will continue to fight against the farm laws and a meeting is scheduled on October 20 to discuss the strategy.

"The farmers' struggle will continue and we will hold a meeting on the October 20 to discuss the future strategy," he added. (ANI)