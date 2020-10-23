‘Hibernating in this!’: Amazon’s top-rated sherpa sweatshirt is our winter obsession—and it’s on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt will make you this happy—we promise. (Photo: Amazon) More

If you love nothing more than to spend winter in something chunky, warm and cozy—or you’re the kind of couch potato who’s constantly wrapped in a blanket—then it’s time to become acquainted with a material that will frankly change your life: Sherpa.

Sherpa is a manmade fabric that mimics shearling, or sheep’s wool, and it feels just as mind-blowing as it sounds. The Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt is one of Amazon’s hottest sherpa sweaters, with over 1,460 perfect five-star reviews from comfy customers. And...it’s on sale!

You might have noticed the sherpa trend picking up speed last winte—throngs of people shamelessly walking through winter’s deep-freeze with coats that resembled teddy bears. This season, the Kirundo sweatshirt has taken the sherpa craze and modified it so the fit is more feminine and “edgy”—but the feel is just as buttery soft as you’d dream it to be.

Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt (Photo: Amazon) More

One Amazon reviewer said it’s “like wearing a cloud,” and called it “the warmest, softest sweater I own.” Another vowed to be “hibernating in this,” adding: “Think I might spend all winter in this sweatshirt! It’s crazy soft and warm; same material on the inside.”

The Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt fits flawlessly too. It hits right at the hips and has a lapel collar to add some fun flair—and when you get caught in a gust of wind, you can zip that collar right up, no scarf needed.

It comes in 19 colors and patterns to suit any style, from standard brown and deep olive green to a couple of subtle tie-dye patterns (they’re more like tone-on-tone) and a fun animal print patchwork. Like any great sweatshirt or jacket, the Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt also has deep pockets that can hold your phone, wallet, gloves—or your freezing hands, of course.

Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt (Photo: Amazon) More

We could all use some extra snuggles these days, and this cozy sweatshirt is the perfect wearable cuddle buddy. It’s low-maintenance, too, and retains its quality after repeated washings, according to customers.

“Was worried when it came to being washed. Washed like normal,” reported one fan who hung the Kirundo sherpa sweatshirt to dry instead of tumble drying. “When washing, turn it inside out and hang to dry so fur-like fabric doesn't ball up,” added another.

“Boy is this warm. I can go out without a jacket in 55 degree weather. So very soft and comfy, feels like a hug. I have gotten compliments on it from people walking down the street,” wrote a happy customer of the power of sherpa.

Right now, the Kirundo Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt isn’t only amazing—it’s also on sale. Just one touch and we promise you’ll never want to part with this sherpa-tastic sweatshirt.

