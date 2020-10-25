Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Vedika M Sassy Style Mission Mangal Promotional Look for Downtown Mirror Magazine!

She debuted with Khichdi The Movie but went on to throw us one curveball after another with Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar. She added yet another feather to this brilliant cap with the role of Anjana Menon in the 2019 Amazon Prime Original series of Four More Shots Please! Off-screen too, Kirti keeps the temperament going on with her fiercely feminine and languid fashion arsenal. Giving the homegrown labels a worthy shout out, Kirti makes those contemporary sarees, traditional ethnic ensembles and quirky designs all work to the hilt. Another accomplice is her petite frame with a clear, healthy complexion. Getting into the repurposing groove for the magazine, Downtown Mirror, Kirti flaunts a promotional look from the days of Mission Mangal as the cover. Kirti shows off Vedika M separates with dewy glam and bunched up hair.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Is Giving a Blue Cotton Saree a Humble Spin With a Black Blouse!

Here's a closer look at the photoshoot, styled by Aastha Sharma glam helmed by Anuradha Raman. Kirti Kulhari Describes Her Happy Mood With These Boomerang Videos on Finally Resuming Shoot.

Kirti Kulhari - Throwback Chicness

A pleated textured crop top with hand brush painted skirt by Vedika M, worth Rs.17,500 was paired off with gold pumps, pulled back hair, a subtle makeup of mildly blushed cheeks, nude pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Quirky earrings by Sakshi Jhunjhunwala completed her look. Kirti Kulhari Indulges In Some Self Love, Flaunts A Perfect Stay-At-Home White Shirt, Ripped Denim Vibe.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Wakeup-No Makeup Moment With This Raw Photoshoot for Wow Magazine Is Our Favourite!

Kirti Kulhari More

Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A closer look at the cover.





On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.