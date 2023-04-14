Kirsty Young to lead the BBC’s Coronation coverage

Kirsty Young's appearance will come five years after she was forced to put her career on hold for health reasons - Iona Wolff / BAFTA

Kirsty Young is to be the BBC’s face of the Coronation after she was chosen by the broadcaster to anchor its coverage of one of the most significant royal events in decades.

Huw Edwards, the corporation’s chief news presenter, will take the lead broadcast position at the doors of Westminster Abbey, where he will provide commentary ahead of the start of the Coronation service on Saturday, May 6.

Ms Young’s appearance as host of the BBC’s live coverage will come five years after she was forced to put her career on hold to receive treatment for the chronic pain condition fibromyalgia.

Her return to the screen in September 2022, when she fronted the later part of the BBC's coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, was warmly received by viewers, in particular her moving monologue at the end of the broadcast.

She will also anchor the special live broadcast of the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Speaking about Tuesday’s announcement Ms Young said: “I’m very happy indeed to be part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage, as our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremony, spectacle and a right royal celebration – it’s got all the ingredients of a weekend worth watching.”

Mr Edwards said: “Few broadcasters have the privilege of working on a coronation and I’m delighted to be involved. People will be relying on the BBC for coverage of what promises to be a memorable weekend.”

Meanwhile, Dame Joanna Lumley will join Sky News for its coverage of King Charles's Coronation in May.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, who provided commentary for Sky News for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year, will be attending the service at Westminster Abbey in May as a guest of the King and Queen.

Dame Joanna, 76, will then be joining the broadcaster's Coronation line-up, which includes royal events commentator Alastair Bruce and presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting.

The BBC’s lineup will also include JJ Chalmers, the presenter and former Royal Marine, who will speak to members of the military as they prepare for one of the largest parades in living history.

Mr Chalmers was severely injured in an IED blast while serving in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in May 2011. He suffered facial injuries, lost two fingers and severely damaged his right elbow.

The former Marine who attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, has previously said he will be “forever grateful” to the Prince for the part he played in his recuperation, describing him as “one of the key people who created one of the key catalysts in my recovery”.

It is still not known if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Coronation.

Sophie Raworth will speak to guests as they arrive at the Abbey for the service, Clare Balding will provide commentary for the ceremonial route and Anita Rani will join the crowds gathered to witness the spectacle.

Leading BBC News’ coverage of the day’s events will be Nicholas Witchell, the corporation’s royal correspondent.

On BBC Radio, Mishal Husain and James Naughtie will report from different parts of the processional route, to “give listeners a sense of the anticipation, pageantry and atmosphere as it happens”, while BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond provides expert analysis.

The star-studded BBC lineup

Martha Kearney, who is anchoring the BBC’s radio coverage from the studio, said: “It’s remarkable to think that William the Conqueror was the first monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey. But there weren’t any Norman microphones. More than a thousand years later I’m thrilled to bring the ceremony to radio listeners around the country and the world.”

The BBC says that in line with the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, where millions tuned in to watch a coronation for the first time, the corporation will be at the forefront of technology - with iPlayer streaming the day’s events live from multiple locations in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range.

There will also be a series of royal-themed programmes across the coronation weekend, including special royal editions of the Antiques Roadshow, Songs of Praise and Countryfile, with the latter exploring the King’s passion for rural affairs.

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, said: “The BBC is very proud to bring landmark events and major historical moments to audiences across the UK and beyond. We will be delivering the full glory of the Coronation with all the quality, ambition and excellence that our teams are globally renowned for.”

Charlotte Moore, the corporation’s chief content officer, added: “The Coronation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to mark history with an unparalleled breadth of programmes. We will have something to enthral all audiences from the pageantry to the procession and the concert, and bring everyone together to celebrate and to share in the significance of the occasion.”

