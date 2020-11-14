Woman, 27, sexually assaulted schoolboy after sending him 80,000 text messages

A woman who sent an underage schoolboy more than 80,000 text messages, an X-rated video and then sexually assaulted him has been jailed.

Kirsty Jubb, 27, spent months messaging the victim and even shared a video of herself performing a sex act before inviting him to her home three times.

She had sex with him when he stayed overnight and her crimes were exposed when his parents reported him missing one morning.

Sheffield Crown Court heard in one message, she told the boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - that his family did not love him.

Jubb was jailed for four-and-a-half years after the court heard she “stole the victim's innocence”.

In a statement, the boy’s mother said Jubb's actions were a "calculated and chilling" bid "to undermine our son’s belief in our family".

She said: "She targeted him and stole his innocence. I struggle to understand why she did it.”

Prosecutor Ian West told the court weeks before she arranged for the boy to visit her home, Jubb began texting another child.

Ian Goldsack, mitigating, said Jubb had “a difficult upbringing,” and was “experiencing isolation and loneliness which she was dealing with by drinking to excess”.

He told the court not all the messages were sexual and some were "supportive and sympathetic".

Jubb, of Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and three counts of sexual assault.

Judge Thomas sentenced her to four-and-a-half years in prison and placed her on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective sergeant Lee Atkins of South Yorkshire Police said: “Jubb manipulated and groomed her victims, sending them sexual and explicit messages.

"When Jubb was arrested and her phone was seized, we found evidence of thousands of messages.

“Jubb also sexually assaulted one of the victims.

"Both boys have shown exceptional bravery and strength in talking to police officers about Jubb’s offending and I am grateful to them and their families for the support given to our investigation.

“Jubb now faces time behind bars for her crimes and I hope her victims are able to begin to move forward and recover from this undoubtedly traumatic and upsetting time in their young lives.”