Kirsty Gallacher believes she had PTSD during 'devastating' period after divorce

Kirsty Gallacher and Paul Sampson split in 2015. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Kirsty Gallacher's divorce from former rugby star Paul Sampson left her in "mourning", the presenter has divulged.

The pair split in 2015 after 15 years together and Gallacher believes she suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after they separated.

“The divorce was a very difficult period. I found it devastating," she told The Sun. "I was grieving and mourning.

"I think I had post traumatic stress disorder. I was skinny, not eating and wanting to black it all out. It was painful."

Kirsty Gallacher attends the red carpet launch of "Strictly Come Dancing 2015" at Elstree Studios on September 1, 2015 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gallacher, who shares sons Oscar, 13, and Jude, 10, with her ex-husband, has said "no one was to blame" for the divorce.

She competed in Strictly Come Dancing not long after parting ways with her husband, something which she has previously expressed regret over stating she did it “at the wrong time”.

The mother of two, who is single, has said that she is “happier than ever” now.

Last year, the 44-year-old revealed that she had been "in a very bad place" over the marriage breakdown at the time of her 2017 drink driving arrest.

Kirsty Gallacher attends day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival 2020 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images),

She was banned from driving for two years in 2017 after being found to be nearly three times over the legal limit following her arrest in the August of the same year.

Gallacher disclosed to You magazine: "I wasn't thinking straight. It was very bad and very un-Kirsty because I've always been a good girl.

"We all make mistakes, life's not perfect. And in the limelight you're apparently not able to put a foot wrong."