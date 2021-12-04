Kirstie Allsopp: Oprah interview 'just appalling'

Kirstie Allsopp during a BUILD event at AOL London on September 28, 2018 in London.

Kirstie Allsopp has talked with surprising candour during a Telegraph interview about everything from the health of the Queen to recent ructions within the Royal family.

The TV presenter revealed she was appalled by the timing of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah.

"Everyone knew he [Prince Philip] was dying in January," Allsopp says, "but they went ahead and did the Oprah interview anyway. Just appalling."

Allsopp is clearly annoyed that Meghan told Oprah it was Kate who made her cry.

"Kate never ever loses her temper, but she found out Meghan was being rude to staff at Kensington Palace and she was angry with her. Then, Kate burst into tears because she’d lost control and she did take Meghan flowers to try and patch things up."

On the subject of Her Majesty's health, Allsopp said: "Aren’t you worrying about her every single day? I am."

Allsopp also discussed the lingering effects of Covid – "I still can’t smell that candle!"

"I’d rather not have had Covid, but it’s interesting to have had it. It’s the brain fog that I find so weird. It’s slightly sinister, this virus, I don’t remember anything else having all these symptoms," Allsopp says.

Read the full interview