Kirstie Allsopp Insists She's Not 'As Daft As Some Might Say' After AirPod-Swallowing Incident

Kirstie Allsopp has given an update after revealing she recently swallowed one of her AirPod headphones by accident.

On Sunday evening, the Location Location Location host shared with her Twitter followers that she’d “just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins”.

“I don’t recommend it,” she wrote. “I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore.”

In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore. 🤮 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 26, 2022

The tweet, unsurprisingly, garnered a lot of attention online, with many questioning exactly how she could have mixed up her headphone and vitamins, and others casting doubt on whether the incident happened at all.

She later clarified the unfortunate mix-up took place after she placed her loose vitamins in the same pocket as her AirPod, later posting a photo of the headphone in question nestled among her many pills to illustrate her point.

“See,” she insisted. “Not quite as daft as some might say.”

See, not quite as daft as some might say. pic.twitter.com/Gw0qSj8BOV — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 27, 2022

That was my feeling, no one could make that up! https://t.co/7Ms3w7Naf2 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 27, 2022

However, if Kirstie was hoping the visual aid might calm down some of the hubbub around her tweet, she was mistaken.

Fortunately, it looked as though she saw the funny side of the debacle, retweeting some of the sillier responses on her own Twitter page:

Never again! Getting it, back up was agony and I’ve burst some little blood vessels around my eyes. https://t.co/l4aBl8H1Xg — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 28, 2022

let he who has never scooped out the contents of the drawer you keep random old buttons, batteries, coins and marbles in and swallowed the lot without looking cast the first stone https://t.co/nP8qSrgR1d — gavinmit (@gavinmit) June 27, 2022

Someone’s put work into this! https://t.co/1FXc4KbxAl — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 28, 2022

I have genuinely lost an ear phone and am now wondering if either I or @KirstieMAllsopp swallowed it over the weekend 🧐 https://t.co/D3i7jolBkD — Katie (@katies94) June 27, 2022

On Tuesday morning, Kirstie also answered one of the many questions we had after her original tweet – does this mean she needs to fork out on a new set of AirPods?

Well, after previously claiming the offending headphone smelled too much of sick to put it that near her face for the time being, she jubilantly confirmed: “Morning All, Guess what? They still work!”

Morning All, Guess what? They still work! 💊 👂🏻👅 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 28, 2022

Let this be a lesson to all of us in double-checking there’s no errant hardware in the mix before we down a fistful of vitamins.

Words we truly never thought we’d be writing…

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

