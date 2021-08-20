Kirsten Dunst shares throwback video with fiancé Jesse Plemons from Fargo set

Kirsten Dunst is giving us a rare peek into her private life, but don't expect her to spill much tea. The actress, who is engaged to Jesse Plemons, shared a charming throwback video Friday on Instagram that showed the couple lip-syncing in a Dubsmash video from the set of Fargo season 2, where they met.

"Fargo times were fun times," Dunst captioned the clip, which features them reenacting a scene from the British version of The Apprentice before cracking up.

"How much do you pay for your tea?" asks Plemons, portraying the reality show's host, business magnate Alan Sugar.

"I haven't had any tea," Dunst replies, taking on the role of a bumbling contestant.

"You're an idiot," Plemons shoots back. "You are fired."

Dunst began dating Plemons in 2016 after shooting the FX anthology series based on the Academy Award–winning film directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The two got engaged in January 2017 and welcomed their first child, Ennis Howard, in 2018.

They've kept their relationship largely out of the press with the exception of an interview Dunst gave to W magazine a few months ago in which she confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Thought they haven't been in the spotlight much recently, Plemons and Dunst have kept themselves busy with new projects. Plemons played an FBI agent in the HBO film Judas and the Black Messiah and will join director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser in the upcoming drama Killers of the Flower Moon, set to begin production this year.

The couple also star together alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Frances Conroy in Jane Campion's directorial feature The Power of the Dog. The Netflix film was the 2021 Centerpiece selection of the New York Film Festival and is already generating Oscars buzz.

