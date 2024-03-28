Kirsten Dunst Says She Was ‘Miserable’ Filming Upside Down Kiss Scene With Tobey Maguire

Fans of 2002’s “Spider-Man” may have raved about the movie’s famous upside-down kissing scene, but according to Kirsten Dunst, filming the scene was “miserable.”

In the scene from the hit Sam Raimi superhero flick, Dunst, who played Mary-Jane Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) makes out with the young hero as he’s suspended upside-down from a building after rescuing her.

While appearing on an upcoming episode of the “The Jonathan Ross Show,” Dunst looked back on some of the hurdles involved with shooting the scene.

“I remember Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it,” she revealed in this Saturday’s episode, the Independent reported.

“It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him,” Dunst added.

Maguire also admitted the steamy scene wasn’t achieved without its challenges while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2002.

“I couldn’t breathe. Rain was pouring up my nose and then she was kissing me,” Maguire told the outlet at the time. “I couldn’t breathe out of my mouth and I had to hold my breath while I was kissing her.”

“The conditions weren’t as sexy and sweet and romantic as it came off,” he added.

