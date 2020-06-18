Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Virgin Suicides Cast Reunite 20 Years Later: 'Amazing Experience'

It's been 20 years since the Lisbon sisters dazzled the screen in Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides — and the cast still loves the cult classic just as much as the film's many fans.

Although the dreamy drama didn't see blockbuster success when it premiered in 2000, it remains a favorite of teenagers from that era. To celebrate the anniversary, Entertainment Weekly rounded up the sisters — Lux (Kirsten Dunst), Mary (A.J. Cook), Therese (Leslie Hayman), Bonnie (Chelse Swain), and Cecilia (Hanna Hall) — for a socially-distanced virtual reunion along with Coppola and Josh Hartnett, who played the heartthrob Trip Fontaine.

While the cast all loved filming the movie once they got to set, Dunst admitted she was a little unsure when she first read the part.

"When I read the script, I was a little bit nervous because I was making out with all these guys in the script, and I just was overwhelmed and kind of a young 16-year-old," Dunst said. "But when I met Sofia, I felt at ease, and I knew that this would be something special."

American Zoetrope/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

One of those make-outs is the iconic scene when Lux sneaks out of her house and jumps into Trip's car, sealing the adventure with a kiss. Though it looked romantic in the movie, it was actually complicated to film.

"The lights in the house would go off, and then I'd have to run out," Dunst recalled. "It was such a long-winded thing to get in the car, jump on Josh, his wig would fall off… Then I bit him once, I remember. It was just a mess."

Once on set, the cast say they grew close and still think of the film as one of their favorites.

"The fact that it's been over 20 years is just mind-blowing," Cook said. "Virgin Suicides is that experience that I keep finding myself chasing, you know? It was this amazing experience that was so collective and such a learning experience for me."

"I think it was the beginning of me finding confidence as an adult," said Hartnett. "Everything's changed since then. It's been almost 22 years since we shot it. That's so many lifetimes; it's absolutely insane. It was a transformative experience for me, and I've always said if anyone cares to ask, it's probably my favorite filming experience."

"To be part of a movie that would be my favorite movie during that age…" Dunst added. "You couldn't ask for more."