Kirsten Dunst and Fiancé Jesse Plemons Walk the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Together

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons enjoyed a date night at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Power of the Dog costars and real-life couple attended on Sunday, walking the red carpet together before the ceremony.

For the evening out, Dunst, 39, wore a sparkly red gown and kept her blonde locks straight with curls at the end. Her hair cascaded across her shoulders, which were left exposed above her dress.

Plemons, 33, meanwhile, kept it cool while donning a classic black tuxedo as he posed for photographs beside his fiancée.

Dunst is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the television series Fargo, and they now share two sons: Ennis, 3½, and James, 9 months. She told PEOPLE in January about how she explained her SAG nomination to their eldest child by comparing it to his favorite show, Nickelodeon's Blaze & the Monster Machines.

"I tried to explain it to my son like this TV show that he likes called Blaze, where Blaze is this red monster truck and he always does well in the race. So, basically Mom is racing like Blaze!" Dunst said with a laugh. "It's nice that they don't know or understand either. But it feels very nice to be recognized by my fellow actors."

Dunst added that Plemons is her "biggest champion." She added, "Of course, he's so happy for me. He loves to see my work being appreciated because he's my No. 1 fan — besides my mom!"

RELATED: Jesse Plemons Praises Kirsten Dunst for Power of the Dog Performance: 'I'm Constantly Amazed'

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dunst recently told the Los Angeles Times that she and Plemons "call each other husband and wife," though they have yet to tie the knot.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," said Dunst, citing the pandemic and having a second baby as reasons they still haven't after getting engaged in 2017. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Though only Dunst was nominated for a SAG Award this year, both Dunst and Plemons earned Oscar nominations for their performances in the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, in which they play a married couple.

Dunst previously spoke about the comfort of having Plemons on set while tackling the movie's "painful" subject matter. "Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November. "I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27.

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u