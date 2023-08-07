Kirkby in Ashfield writer's Southgate play to go to London's West End

The play stars Joseph Fiennes as the England boss Gareth Southgate

A play about the England men's football manager Gareth Southgate is set to transfer to London's West End.

Playwright James Graham said it was "moving" how the show had encouraged "hundreds of young lads and girls" to come to theatres for the first time.

The play tells of Southgate's journey since Euro 96, and how he helped change masculinity issues for today's team.

Mr Graham, from Kirkby in Ashfield, said it was "brilliant" to see new audiences "comfortable in a theatre".

Dear England, starring Joseph Fiennes as England boss, opened on 20 June at London's National Theatre and has sold almost 75,000 seats.

"Over these six years I don't think there's ever been such a transformation of a national football team," Mr Graham told BBC Breakfast.

"It's how Gareth has changed the culture and the feel of the team, dealing with issue of identity, masculinity, fear and mental health.

"Whether it's the England team or the lionesses, they [they players] are playing with joy, so to try and translate that into a joy into a joyful theatre show has been a challenge, but has been very exciting," he added.

The play looks at Southgate's recovery from his infamous penalty miss at Euro 96 to leading the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a first Euros final in 2021.

The playwright added: "I do think Gareth is a Shakespearean character... what he experienced in 1996 and how he translated that trauma into redemption."

Mr Graham, whose screenwriting credits also include Quiz, Sherwood and the Crown, said he hoped the play would be relatable to audiences.

"There is sometimes a barrier for people when going to the theatre for the first time, but it has been absolutely brilliant to see hundreds of lads and girls coming in their football tops feeling comfortable in a theatre because of the subject matter," he explained.

"My absolute passion is to take this show to the great football cities of the country and let people outside the capital see this story."

Dear England will move to London's West End in October.

