Kirk Herbstreit rips Steelers' first-half effort vs. Ravens: 'Where the hell is the fight?

Kirk Herbstreit hasn't made many friends with his takes over the last couple years, even if he is right on this night.

The Baltimore Ravens smacked around their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the first half Saturday night to the tune of a 21-0 halftime lead. It wasn't particularly close either, with Baltimore dominating. They owned the ball for over 20 of the opening 30 minutes, ran 23 more plays and were out-gaining Pittsburgh, 308-59.

Herbstreit, who is coming in off a Cotton Bowl broadcast that saw Ohio State defeat Texas, wasn't feeling the intensity of the NFL playoffs.

"Where the hell is the fight?! This is the Pittsburgh Steelers! There's nothing! They're just going through the motions!" - Kirk Herbstreit 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/MTfWosRwqj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2025

"If I were a Steelers fan the thing that would concern me just watching this first half, you're in the postseason," Herbstreit said. "You're getting dominated. I don't see any fight. I don't see any pushback."

He wasn't done, clearly irritated at the lack of fight from this once-proud franchise.

"It's one thing to lose X, O's against a really talented offense, but where the hell is the fight?" Herbstreit added. "This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's nothing. They're just going through the motions."

Herbstreit suggested giving Justin Fields a look in the second half. The former Ohio State signal-caller made a few cameos in the opening 30 minutes, but Russell Wilson continued to get the majority of snaps.

The broadcaster also added that Pittsburgh's defense needs to step up after a dismal half.

That appears unlikely to happen in this game, which means that there will be plenty of questions for the Steelers heading into the postseason. Those might start with Mike Tomlin, as the head coach hasn't led his team to a playoff win since January 2017.

Pittsburgh was shut out in the first half for the first time in a playoff game under Tomlin.

On the bright side for Herbstreit, his NFL season in the broadcast booth comes to an end following the result in Baltimore. Next up for him is the college football national championship before heading into the offseason.

So, maybe things aren't all that bad.

