Kirk Herbstreit blamed both Michigan and Ohio State for 'classless' fight

Players scrum at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

ESPN college football analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit has thrown in his two cents on the fight that broke out after Michigan-Ohio State on Saturday.

Herbstreit is an Ohio State legend, but he condemned actions from both sides of the brawl during ABC college football coverage on Saturday evening.

"Hate to see this at the end of the game," Herbstreit said about the ordeal. "Just the whole throwing the flag at the middle of the field, Ohio State's reaction — just classless on both sides."

While it's hard not to roll your eyes a little at people getting upset about planting a flag on an opponent's field, it all dissolved into a bunch of unnecessary nonsense in the end.

However, good on Herbstreit for being willing to call out his alma mater for their role in the fracas, at least?

