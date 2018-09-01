Kirk Ferentz passes Fry, Iowa rolls past NIU 33-7 Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin,left, runs from Northern Illinois safety Mykelti Williams, center, and cornerback Albert Smalls, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Nate Stanley threw for 108 yards and a touchdown, coach Kirk Ferentz passed mentor Hayden Fry as Iowa's all-time leader in wins and the Hawkeyes rolled past Northern Illinois 33-7 on Saturday.

Ferentz, in his 20th season as Iowa's head coach, now has 144 victories with the Hawkeyes (1-0). Fry, who counted Ferentz among his assistants for nearly a decade, went 143-89-6 in 20 seasons before Ferentz took over in 1999.

After a very sluggish start, Stanley found Noah Fant for a 1-yard TD reception midway through the third quarter to make it 10-0. Ivory Kelly-Martin's 2-yard run pushed Iowa's lead to 17, and Toren Young's 6-yard TD rush put the Hawkeyes ahead 24-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Childers threw for 105 yards and a late TD for Northern Illinois (0-1), which had won four of its last five against Power Five opponents. The Huskies were without top receiver Spencer Tears (43 catches in 2017), who was suspended for undisclosed reasons.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were missing their starting left and right tackles against one of the better Group of Five programs in America in their opener. The goal was survival, not style points, and in that regard Iowa did what it had to do. But Iowa's defense was so dominant that its offense had time to find its footing.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies discovered what a lot of others likely will this fall: Iowa's defensive line is not to be trifled with. The Hawkeyes' talented front was relentless in the trenches, disrupting NIU on play after play. The Huskies gained minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Iowa State on Sept. 8.

Northern Illinois hosts Utah next Saturday.

---

