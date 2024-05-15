Kirk Cousins' trip to visit Jon Gruden with teammates says plenty about QB's leadership

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Say what you want about Kirk Cousins and his big contract, or the Achilles tendon in rehab, or the sudden threat looming with the presence of a hotshot first-round rookie.

Just don’t say the new Atlanta Falcons quarterback isn’t bold to the bone.

Or quite the risk-taker.

Last week, Cousins led a small group of teammates for a day trip to Tampa to see Coach Chucky.

Yeah, that guy. Jon Gruden, who has largely been an NFL outcast since he was forced to abruptly resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in 2021 amid a storm of scandal. Gruden was exposed when a series of racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails from his "Monday Night Football" days were leaked – including some vulgarity directed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell – and the whole mess is still unresolved as the former coach pursues a lawsuit against the league and Goodell.

Yet Cousins, the subject of an unresolved NFL investigation alleging violations of the league’s anti-tampering policy before his massive, four-year, $180 million free agent contract became official in March, thought it was a good idea to break down some film for a few hours with Gruden.

Now that took some guts. And not only because the accompanying teammates – tight end Kyle Pitts, receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney – are all African American.

Cousins apparently had no concern about the optics or the politics. The mission was about football and bonding. And according to some of the participants, it was a blast.

"It was eye-opening," London told reporters following an OTA practice on Tuesday. "I think it broke down a barrier with all of us that was needed."

Added Mooney, "I think the trip was a nice breaking (of) the ice. We talked about some things that you normally never talk about."

The revelation about the day trip, which Cousins began organizing last month as the team began offseason training, was undoubtedly the most striking detail to surface as the team held its first media session of the offseason with veterans – and the first occasion for the 36-year-old quarterback to address the press since the Falcons stunned the NFL universe by drafting his projected successor, Michael Penix Jr., with the eighth pick overall. It also spoke volumes about the leadership style – and potential impact – Cousins carries as he transitions to the new environment of a franchise rolling with a six-year drought since it last earned a playoff berth.

Cousins, preparing for his 13th NFL season, said he is heeding the advice offered by a couple of retired NFL quarterbacks who changed teams later in their careers.

"One of the things they said is that you’ve got to find that balance between leading and also understanding that you haven’t been here," Cousins said. "Keep your mouth shut and observe. And learn how things work. So, there’s a balance, right? I’m going to step in and assert myself, but I’m also going to ask questions and keep my mouth shut at times, too."

The leadership trait is being put to a test in a hurry as Cousins tries to get quickly settled and intrigue seemingly lurks around every corner for a man who embodies one of the NFL’s juiciest storylines for the coming season. Leadership position or not, he didn’t learn of the plan to draft Penix with a first-round pick until the Falcons were on the clock on draft night.

When someone asked whether Cousins, who spent the previous six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, would have still signed with Atlanta if he knew the team would take a quarterback in the first round, he responded: "I don’t really deal in hypotheticals. We could go down that path for a long time in a lot of ways. It just doesn’t do us any good."

Good answer.

Cousins also squashed any hint of a suggestion that he won’t embrace the presence of Penix, who led the nation in passing last season while guiding Washington to the national championship game.

"The quarterback room is a working force," Cousins said. "That’s never not been the case. So, we’re all in there, a working force together, trying to help each other."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

He knows. Football can be a fickle business, swinging on many factors, including injuries, merit and economics. Even with $100 million of his contract guaranteed, and even with new Falcons coach Raheem Morris shouting from the rooftop that there is no controversy because Cousins is the starter who won’t need to look over his shoulder, stuff happens. Eventually.

When Cousins broke into the NFL from Michigan State, he was Washington’s fourth-round pick – in the same class that the team chose Robert Griffin III with the second pick overall. RG3 had four injury-plagued seasons in Washington, while Cousins steadily rose.

"Competition is always a part of how this league works," Cousins said. “How football works.”

The phone call that came as the Falcons prepared to turn in the card for Penix reminded Cousins of a call he got from former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio in 2007. Two weeks after Cousins signed to become a Spartan, Dantonio informed him that the school was signing another highly recruited quarterback: Nick Foles.

"We were in the same class," Cousins said. "Nick Foles became a Super Bowl MVP. We looked at each other like, ‘Hey, one guy’s probably going to play here and one guy isn’t. It doesn’t mean we’re not both great quarterbacks.’ "

Foles transferred to Arizona. Cousins added a lesson.

"You learn pretty quickly as a freshman in college, you’ve got to compete," Cousins said. "That’s the way it’s always been. So, this is consistent with my football journey as opposed to an exception."

Bottom line, Cousins stressed, is that it must be earned. That goes for the job and the acceptance by teammates as the leader.

"I’m going to control what I can control," he said. "You also understand there’s a lot you don’t control. I learned a long time ago, you’ve got to focus on what you can control."

Of course, nothing bolsters leadership like performance. For that, much hinges on Cousins’ ability to rebound from his Achilles injury. Morris insists, and Cousins concurs, that the rehab remains on track, 6 ½ months since surgery. It was encouraging that Cousins was a full practice participant in the non-contact drills on Tuesday, even with the Falcons preventing him from stressing his foot on plays involving much movement. He acknowledges there will be mental hurdles to clear in the coming weeks yet maintains he’s progressed to the point where the dropbacks seem close to normal. With zip and accuracy demonstrated on his throws, Cousins insists he could play a game today.

"I’m pleased, but there is more to go get," he said.

After surgery, doctors told him to expect a nine-month rehab.

"As a competitor, they told me nine," he said.

From that timeline, he told himself, "So, OK, seven."

A former teammate whom he rehabbed with in the early stages, former Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers, was declared fully recovered after five months.

"He kind of set a bar," Cousins said of Akers. "So, somewhere between five and nine (months) is kind of my goal."

Cousins sounds like a man in a rush in more ways than one. One of the missions as he absorbs a new offense installed by coordinator Zac Robinson is to try to “build a history quickly” with his supporting cast, Cousins said. He envisions developing a chemistry that will resemble playing together for five years when the real games start in September. An unrealistic expectation? Perhaps. But he’s surely thinking bold and aggressive. Maybe that’s why he arranged the study session with Gruden, once considered one of league’s most creative offensive minds.

It has all made quite the early impression on his teammates. London raved about his professionalism. Pitts has sensed how intentional he is with details. Mooney alluded to bonding that was ignited during the trip to Tampa, when they shared pet peeves.

"One of my things is that I hate checkdowns in 7-on-7 (drills)," Mooney said. "So, Kirk knows."

What’s tough for Cousins to stomach?

"Kirk hates guys celebrating when they catch the ball," Mooney said.

We’ll see how this plays out over time.

"If it’s a crazy play," Mooney said, "we’re going to have to celebrate."

Especially if the Falcons are following their new leader to a new level of NFL prominence.

