Kirk Cousins files trademark on 'You Vike That!' in effort to keep his cheesy phrase alive in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has filed a trademark on the phrase “You Vike That!”(Getty Images)

Back in 2015 — just two days after then-Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins shouted “You Like That!” into a camera on his way to the locker room, creating history and one of the more famous sports vines of the time — Cousins filed a trademark on the phrase.

Now, with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins is at it again.

Cousins filed a trademark on Thursday for “You Vike That!” in an effort to keep his iconic, yet cheesy, catchphrase alive with his new team.





Whether “You Vike That!” will catch on in Minnesota is yet to be seen. But if the trademark is approved, and fans get behind the idea, we could be seeing shirts, bumper stickers, coozies and more with the phrase scattered around U.S. Bank Stadium here soon.

Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings in March, turning down a $90 million guaranteed offer from the New York Jets. He racked up nearly 4,100 yards while completing 64.3 percent of his passes last season with the Redskins, throwing 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

