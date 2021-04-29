Kirby Corporation Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

Kirby Corporation
·21 min read

  • First quarter 2021 loss per share of ($0.06) including approximately ($0.09) per share impact related to Winter Storm Uri

  • Inland marine business adversely impacted by low pricing, reduced volumes related to Winter Storm Uri, and poor operating conditions

  • Inland marine barge utilization recently recovered to the low to mid-80% range with expectations for continued improvement, particularly in the second half of the year

  • Distribution and services segment had sequential revenue growth and positive operating margin with expectations for continued improvement in the second quarter

  • Projected free cash flow estimated between $230 to $310 million in 2021

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation (“Kirby” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEX) today announced a net loss attributable to Kirby for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 of ($3.4) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared with a loss of ($347.2) million or ($5.80) per share for the 2020 first quarter. Excluding one-time items in the 2020 first quarter, net earnings attributable to Kirby were $35.3 million or $0.59 per share. Consolidated revenues for the 2021 first quarter were $496.9 million compared with $643.9 million reported for the 2020 first quarter.

David Grzebinski, Kirby’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As anticipated, Kirby’s first quarter results were greatly affected by the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in marine transportation where volumes and pricing have significantly declined. The quarter was also materially impacted by Winter Storm Uri which resulted in prolonged shutdowns at many of our marine transportation customers’ operations starting in mid-February. These disruptions resulted in a significant decline in liquids production and volumes for the quarter and in some cases extending into April. Distribution and services was also impacted by the storm with reduced activity levels and many of our locations across the South closed for several days. Overall, we estimate that the winter storm reduced our first quarter earnings by approximately $0.09 per share.

“In marine transportation, during the first half of the quarter, our inland business experienced steady improvement in demand which resulted in our barge utilization improving to near 80% by mid-February. However, as Winter Storm Uri impacted Texas and Louisiana, our customers were forced to close their refineries and chemical plants, many of which did not fully resume operations until late in the quarter. During this time, refinery utilization along the Gulf Coast plummeted to near 40%, and as much as 80% of the Gulf Coast petrochemical complex was taken offline. Overall, these disruptions significantly reduced our volumes and operating efficiencies during the quarter. When combined with the impact of lower pricing, seasonal winter weather, and high-water conditions on the Mississippi River, inland operating margins sharply declined.

“In distribution and services, overall activity levels continued to improve during the first quarter resulting in a sequential increase in revenue and operating income. In oil and gas, increased U.S. frac activity contributed to higher demand and new orders for transmissions, parts, and service when compared to the 2020 fourth quarter. Also, our manufacturing business sequentially increased its sales of new environmentally friendly and remanufactured pressure pumping equipment. In commercial and industrial, we benefited from continued improvements in economic activity which resulted in increased activity in our on-highway, power generation, and marine repair businesses. However, reduced deliveries of Thermo King refrigeration equipment as a result of supply chain issues, and lower new marine engine sales resulted in a sequential reduction in commercial and industrial revenues during the quarter.” Mr. Grzebinski concluded.

First Quarter 2021 Segment Results – Marine Transportation
Marine transportation revenues for the 2021 first quarter were $301.0 million compared with $403.3 million for the 2020 first quarter. Operating income for the 2021 first quarter was $1.9 million compared with $50.7 million for the 2020 first quarter. Operating margin for the 2021 first quarter was 0.6% compared with 12.6% for the 2020 first quarter.

In the inland market, average barge utilization was in the mid-70% range during the quarter. Inland operations experienced materially reduced customer activity and increased delays as a result of Winter Storm Uri. Operating conditions were also negatively impacted by seasonal wind and fog along the Gulf Coast, flooding on the Mississippi River, ice on the Illinois River, and various lock closures along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Spot market pricing remained under pressure during the first quarter, but started to recover late in the quarter. Overall, average spot rates declined in the mid-single digit range sequentially. Compared to the 2020 first quarter, spot market rates were down approximately 25% to 30%. Average term contract pricing on expiring contracts declined in the high single digits. Revenues in the inland market declined 30% compared to the 2020 first quarter due to the impact of lower pricing and barge utilization, reduced fuel rebills, and the impact of the winter storm. These reductions were partially offset by the Savage Inland Marine asset acquisition which closed on April 1, 2020. During the first quarter, the inland market represented 75% of segment revenues. Inland’s operating margin was in the low to mid-single digits and was significantly impacted by lower pricing, delays, and reduced customer activity associated with the winter storm. Increased maintenance and repair, horsepower, and employee costs also impacted the quarter’s results as operations began to ramp-up in anticipation of increased activity levels.

In the coastal market, low demand for refined products and black oil contributed to limited spot market activity and barge utilization in the mid-70% range. Pricing on spot and term contracts was generally stable during the quarter. Revenues in the coastal market declined 10% compared to the 2020 first quarter as a result of reduced barge utilization, lower fuel rebills, and retirements of three large capacity vessels during the 2020 second and third quarters. The coastal market represented 25% of segment revenues and had a negative operating margin in the mid-single digits during the quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Segment Results – Distribution and Services
Distribution and services revenues for the 2021 first quarter were $195.9 million compared with $240.7 million for the 2020 first quarter. Operating income for the 2021 first quarter was $2.9 million compared with $3.7 million for the 2020 first quarter. Operating margin was 1.5% for both the 2021 and 2020 first quarters.

In the commercial and industrial market, revenues declined compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to reduced economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in lower business levels in the on-highway and power generation businesses. The marine repair business was also down year-on-year due to reduced major engine overhaul activity. Commercial and industrial was also impacted by the winter storm with reduced activity levels at many locations across the Southern U.S. During the quarter, the commercial and industrial market represented approximately 68% of segment revenues and had an operating margin in the mid-single digits.

In the oil and gas market, revenues and operating income declined compared to the 2020 first quarter due to reduced oilfield activity which resulted in lower customer demand for new and overhauled engines, transmissions, parts, and service. The manufacturing business also experienced reduced year-on-year deliveries of new and remanufactured pressure pumping equipment. The oil and gas businesses were also impacted by the winter storm with reduced activity levels at many locations across Texas and Oklahoma. During the quarter, the oil and gas market represented approximately 32% of segment revenues and had a negative operating margin in the mid-single digits.

Cash Generation
For the 2021 first quarter, EBITDA of $61.6 million compares with $101.8 million for the 2020 first quarter. During the quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $102.6 million and included the receipt of a significant 2019 U.S. tax refund of $117 million related to net operating loss carrybacks under provisions of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Capital expenditures were $14.1 million, and free cash flow was $88.5 million. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $52.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet and $776.0 million of cash and liquidity available. Total debt was $1,349 million, reflecting a $119.2 million reduction compared to December 31, 2020, and the debt-to-capitalization ratio was 30.4%.

2021 Outlook
Commenting on the 2021 full year outlook, Mr. Grzebinski said, “The first quarter’s financial results were impacted by continued pandemic headwinds, low pricing in marine transportation, and the impact of Winter Storm Uri. However, most of Kirby’s businesses are starting to experience higher activity levels and improving market conditions. We believe the second quarter will show a modest improvement as activity continues to build, and we are optimistic there will be a meaningful improvement in pricing and utilization levels in the second half of the year. In the second quarter, we expect market conditions and barge utilization in inland marine will improve which should help to boost spot market pricing in the coming months. In distribution and services, we anticipate increased activity across much of the segment, yielding higher revenues and improved operating margins. Overall, we anticipate a return to profitability during the second quarter.”

In inland marine, Kirby’s barge utilization in April has improved to over 80% and is expected to increase further as the economy recovers and refineries and chemical plants return to full operations following the winter storm. In the second half of 2021, Kirby anticipates its barge utilization will improve into the high 80% to low 90% range. This improvement in utilization should lead to a more positive pricing environment in the coming months. In the second quarter, inland revenues and operating margin are expected to sequentially improve primarily due to increasing barge utilization and more favorable weather conditions. However, certain costs, including maintenance, horsepower, and labor are expected to increase in the second quarter as operations ramp-up to meet demand. During the balance of 2021 and into 2022, term contracts that renewed lower during 2020 and the first quarter will gradually reset. Anticipated improvements in the spot market, which currently represents approximately 35% of inland revenue, will contribute to more meaningful increases in revenues and operating margins in the second half of the year.

In coastal, weak market conditions and limited spot demand are expected to continue in the second quarter. Kirby expects coastal barge utilization to remain in the mid-70% range with revenues and operating margin similar to the 2021 first quarter. In the second half of the year, coastal barge utilization and operating results are expected to improve as demand for refined products grows and potential infrastructure spending increases demand for asphalt.

In distribution and services, an improving economy and increased activity in the oilfield are expected to further improve Kirby’s markets during the remainder of the year, contributing to sequential improvement in revenue and operating income in the second quarter and continuing for the balance of the year. In commercial and industrial, revenues are expected to benefit from improving economic conditions, as well as from growth in the on-highway market, in part due to Kirby’s new online parts sales platform which was launched in 2020. However, these gains are expected to be partially offset by lower sales of new marine engines which had remained strong throughout 2020. In the oil and gas market, higher commodity prices and increasing well completions activity are expected to contribute to improved demand for new transmissions, service and parts. Additionally, a heightened focus on sustainability across the energy sector and industrial complex remains and is expected to result in additional deliveries of Kirby’s portfolio of environmentally friendly equipment throughout the remainder of the year. Overall, full year segment revenues are expected to significantly increase with positive operating margins in the low to mid-single digits.

Kirby expects 2021 capital spending to range between $125 to $145 million, with the midpoint representing a year-on-year reduction near 10%. Approximately $15 million is associated with the construction of new inland towboats, and approximately $95 to $110 million is associated with capital upgrades and improvements to existing inland and coastal marine equipment and facility improvements. The balance of approximately $15 to $20 million largely relates to new machinery and equipment, facility improvements, and information technology projects in distribution and services and corporate. Overall, Kirby expects to generate net cash provided by operating activities of $375 million to $435 million, with free cash flow of $230 million to $310 million in 2021.

Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time today, Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss the 2021 first quarter performance as well as the outlook for the remainder of 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com. A slide presentation for this conference call will be posted on Kirby’s website approximately 15 minutes before the start of the webcast. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the conference call webcast, you may access the call by dialing (866) 691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 (409) 216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 2088194. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the News & Events page in the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call is available in this press release and in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release and the Form 8-K includes a non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which Kirby defines as net earnings (loss) attributable to Kirby before interest expense, taxes on income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of goodwill. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA with GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Kirby is included in this press release. This press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain one-time items, including earnings before taxes on income (excluding one-time items), net earnings attributable to Kirby (excluding one-time items), and diluted earnings per share (excluding one-time items). A reconciliation of these measures with GAAP is included in this press release. Management believes the exclusion of certain one-time items from these financial measures enables it and investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Kirby’s normal operating results. This press release also includes a non-GAAP financial measure, free cash flow, which Kirby defines as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. A reconciliation of free cash flow with GAAP is included in this press release. Kirby uses free cash flow to assess and forecast cash flow and to provide additional disclosures on the Company’s liquidity as a result of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and regional market conditions. Free cash flow does not imply the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. This press release also includes marine transportation performance measures, consisting of ton miles, revenue per ton mile, towboats operated and delay days. Comparable marine transportation performance measures for the 2020 year and quarters are available in the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website, www.kirbycorp.com, under Financials.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, changes in the Jones Act or in U.S. maritime policy and practice, fuel costs, interest rates, weather conditions and timing, magnitude and number of acquisitions made by Kirby, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related response of governments on global and regional market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and Kirby assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in Kirby’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Kirby Corporation
Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

First Quarter

2021

2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues:

Marine transportation

$

300,951

$

403,257

Distribution and services

195,899

240,669

Total revenues

496,850

643,926

Costs and expenses:

Costs of sales and operating expenses

363,040

453,568

Selling, general and administrative

69,629

72,080

Taxes, other than on income

8,260

11,406

Depreciation and amortization

54,890

55,786

Impairments and other charges

561,274

Gain on disposition of assets

(2,133

)

(492

)

Total costs and expenses

493,686

1,153,622

Operating income (loss)

3,164

(509,696

)

Other income

3,791

2,723

Interest expense

(10,966

)

(12,799

)

Loss before taxes on income

(4,011

)

(519,772

)

Benefit for taxes on income

891

172,809

Net loss

(3,120

)

(346,963

)

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(255

)

(278

)

Net loss attributable to Kirby

$

(3,375

)

$

(347,241

)

Net loss per share attributable to Kirby common stockholders:

Basic

$

(0.06

)

$

(5.80

)

Diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

(5.80

)

Common stock outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

60,016

59,883

Diluted

60,016

59,883


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First Quarter

2021

2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA: (1)

Net loss attributable to Kirby

$

(3,375

)

$

(347,241

)

Interest expense

10,966

12,799

Benefit for taxes on income

(891

)

(172,809

)

Impairment of long-lived assets

165,304

Impairment of goodwill

387,970

Depreciation and amortization

54,890

55,786

$

61,590

$

101,809

Capital expenditures

$

14,052

$

49,225

Acquisitions of businesses and marine equipment

$

$

60,422


March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

52,333

$

80,338

Long-term debt, including current portion

$

1,349,338

$

1,468,586

Total equity

$

3,088,744

$

3,087,553

Debt to capitalization ratio

30.4

%

32.2

%


MARINE TRANSPORTATION STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

First Quarter

2021

2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Marine transportation revenues

$

300,951

$

403,257

Costs and expenses:

Costs of sales and operating expenses

214,125

265,895

Selling, general and administrative

30,578

31,924

Taxes, other than on income

6,729

9,423

Depreciation and amortization

47,579

45,299

Total costs and expenses

299,011

352,541

Operating income

$

1,940

$

50,716

Operating margin

0.6

%

12.6

%


DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICES STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

First Quarter

2021

2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Distribution and services revenues

$

195,899

$

240,669

Costs and expenses:

Costs of sales and operating expenses

149,127

187,673

Selling, general and administrative

36,488

37,972

Taxes, other than on income

1,492

1,970

Depreciation and amortization

5,881

9,336

Total costs and expenses

192,988

236,951

Operating income

$

2,911

$

3,718

Operating margin

1.5

%

1.5

%


OTHER COSTS AND EXPENSES

First Quarter

2021

2020

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

General corporate expenses

$

3,820

$

3,348

Impairment of long-lived assets

165,304

Impairment of goodwill

387,970

Inventory write-downs

8,000

Gain on disposition of assets

$

2,133

$

492


ONE TIME CHARGES AND BENEFITS

The 2020 first quarter GAAP results include certain one-time charges. The following is a reconciliation of GAAP loss to non-GAAP earnings, excluding the one-time items for loss before tax (pre-tax), net loss attributable to Kirby (after-tax), and diluted loss per share (per share):

First Quarter 2020

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Per Share

(unaudited, $ in millions except per share amounts)

GAAP loss

$

(519.8

)

$

(347.2

)

$

(5.80

)

Impairments and other charges

561.3

433.3

7.24

Income tax benefit on 2018 and 2019 net operating loss carrybacks

(50.8

)

(0.85

)

Earnings, excluding one-time items(2)

$

41.5

$

35.3

$

0.59


RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow(2):

First Quarter

2021

2020(3)

(unaudited, $ in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

102.6

71.5

Less: Capital expenditures

(14.1

)

(49.2

)

Free cash flow(2)

$

88.5

$

22.3


FY 2021 Projection

FY 2020(3)

Low

High

Actual

(unaudited, $ in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

375.0

$

435.0

$

444.9

Less: Capital expenditures

(145.0

)

(125.0

)

(148.2

)

Free cash flow(2)

$

230.0

$

310.0

$

296.7


MARINE TRANSPORTATION PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS

First Quarter

2021

2020

Inland Performance Measurements:

Ton Miles (in millions) (4)

2,981

3,619

Revenue/Ton Mile (cents/tm) (5)

7.5

8.8

Towboats operated (average) (6)

241

311

Delay Days (7)

2,854

4,490

Average cost per gallon of fuel consumed

$

1.65

$

2.00

Barges (active):

Inland tank barges

1,057

1,065

Coastal tank barges

44

49

Offshore dry-cargo barges

4

4

Barrel capacities (in millions):

Inland tank barges

23.7

23.7

Coastal tank barges

4.2

4.7

(1) Kirby has historically evaluated its operating performance using numerous measures, one of which is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Kirby defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings attributable to Kirby before interest expense, taxes on income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of goodwill. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because of its wide acceptance as a financial indicator. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the performance measures used in Kirby’s incentive bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by rating agencies in determining Kirby’s credit rating and by analysts publishing research reports on Kirby, as well as by investors and investment bankers generally in valuing companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a calculation based on generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered as an alternative to, but should only be considered in conjunction with, Kirby’s GAAP financial information.

(2) Kirby uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to review performance excluding certain one-time items including: earnings before taxes on income, excluding one-time items; net earnings attributable to Kirby, excluding one-time items; and diluted earnings per share, excluding one-time items. Management believes that the exclusion of certain one-time items from these financial measures enables it and investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Kirby also uses free cash flow, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to assess and forecast cash flow and to provide additional disclosures on the Company’s liquidity as a result of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and regional market conditions. Free cash flow does not imply the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculations based on generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered as an alternative to, but should only be considered in conjunction with Kirby’s GAAP financial information.

(3) See Kirby’s 2020 10-K and 2020 first quarter 10-Q/A for amounts provided by (used in) investing and financing activities.

(4) Ton miles indicate fleet productivity by measuring the distance (in miles) a loaded tank barge is moved. Example: A typical 30,000 barrel tank barge loaded with 3,300 tons of liquid cargo is moved 100 miles, thus generating 330,000 ton miles.

(5) Inland marine transportation revenues divided by ton miles. Example: First quarter 2021 inland marine transportation revenues of $224,451,000 divided by 2,981,000,000 inland marine transportation ton miles = 7.5 cents.

(6) Towboats operated are the average number of owned and chartered towboats operated during the period.

(7) Delay days measures the lost time incurred by a tow (towboat and one or more tank barges) during transit. The measure includes transit delays caused by weather, lock congestion and other navigational factors.


CONTACT: Contact: Eric Holcomb 713-435-1545


Latest Stories

  • Brady Tkachuk wreaks havoc once again as Senators down Canucks

    The Ottawa Senators moved out of the North Division basement in style Wednesday, with Brady Tkachuk leading the way in a convincing win over the Canucks.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • 2021 NFL draft: With his rare gifts, Florida TE Kyle Pitts is truly a unicorn

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is nearly complete.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo strikes out Braves star Freddie Freeman amid blowout

    The reigning NL MVP is no match for Anthony Rizzo, apparently.

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • Pete Carroll downplays offseason Russell Wilson drama: 'We weren’t trading Russell'

    Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Report: 76ers plan to pursue Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade

    Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Jimmy Butler reveals that Kyle Lowry is his daughter’s godfather

    Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.

  • What's holding the Bruins back from meeting sky-high potential

    The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • City emerges from hole to close in on Champions League final

    Neymar was delving deep into his box of tricks, the marauding Kylian Mbappe had that glint in his eye, and Manchester City’s players had been struck by a rare case of timidity. Thirty minutes into the Champions League semifinal and the scenario Pep Guardiola had feared before the match was unfolding right before his eyes against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes. “Everyone was playing safe, not having the personality to go and play,” Guardiola said. “That is why we were so shy.” Indeed, with City trailing 1-0 and on the ropes early in the first leg, the one instruction Guardiola had particularly wanted to get through to his players — “Be ourselves” — was being ignored. The fullbacks, so key to City’s fluid system, were sitting back, unusually. The passes in midfield were safe. There was little ambition in an attack again featuring no recognized striker. That City managed to turn the situation around on the biggest European night of most of its players’ careers was why Guardiola looked so proud after his team’s 2-1 win on Wednesday. A Champions League final has never been so close for the blue half of Manchester, having looked so far away at one stage. Ahead of Tuesday’s second leg at Etihad Stadium, Guardiola again doesn’t want his players to lose sight of one overarching principle. “It‘s simple,” he said. “If we play shy and not who we are, everything can happen and PSG have the quality to turn it on. “But if we play the way we played the second half, who we are, maybe we will have the chance to reach the final.” Despite its dominant second-half display, when the team played with more courage and purpose and the fullbacks finally got themselves in attacking positions, City still relied on two pieces of fortune for the goals. Kevin De Bruyne's cross evaded everyone and found the corner of the net, while Riyad Mahrez surely could not have purposely picked a small hole in PSG’s defensive wall for his winning goal from a free kick. A third goal for City after PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan would have left the French team with perhaps too big a mountain to climb. As it is, City will have to be wary of an opponent that scored four goals at Barcelona’s Camp Nou and three at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena previously in the knockout stage. “We know there are going to be moments where we suffer,” De Bruyne said. “The quality at this stage, we know how good they are. You have to run hard for the team. (But) we also have quality.” Other factors give City a bigger edge in light of the six-day turnaround to the second leg, too. While Guardiola can afford to play a virtual reserve team against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, with the title close to being wrapped up, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to field a strong lineup against Lens on the same day because the French league’s title race is so finely poised. PSG is in second place, a point behind Lille and a point ahead of Monaco, with four games left and has already lost to Lens this season. City, on the contrary, holds a 10-point lead over Manchester United. Then there’s the backbone City has developed under Guardiola, especially now that the defence is more solid following the early season arrival of centre back Ruben Dias. The team fell behind to Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and now PSG in the last two weeks, and went on to win each time. City has lost this month to Leeds in the league and Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals, but Guardiola rotated heavily for both games and the team’s rhythm was affected. A fresh and full-strength City lineup is another proposition entirely. Still, City's players are not getting ahead of themselves. The celebrations were reserved at the final whistle and Guardiola said there was “no cheering” in the locker room, with the job only half-done and that threat of Neymar and Mbappe so clear. “Just calm,” Guardiola said, “because we know anything can happen in the second leg.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

    LEIPZIG, Germany — American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season. The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023. Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Flick is expected to coach the German national team after Joachim Löw steps down following this year's European Championship. Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year. Marsch formerly worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, helping it reach the German Cup final and finish third in the Bundesliga in 2019. The 47-year-old American previously coached MLS team New York Red Bulls from 2015-18. He was coach of the year in 2015. Leipzig is in second place in the Bundesliga and virtually assured of playing in the Champions League next season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Aaron Brown confident Canadian relay teams will find way to Tokyo Olympics

    The sample size was small, but Aaron Brown liked what he saw on the track from the new-look Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team. Brown anchored the squad to victory over four Louisiana State University runners in 38.49 seconds on Saturday in Baton Rouge as part of a Team Canada training camp ahead of this weekend's World Athletics Relays in Chorzów, Poland. "To go 38.49 at this time of the season with people at different legs is encouraging," Brown told CBC Sports, referring to teammates Bismark Boateng, Jerome Blake and EJ Floreal. The foursome, however, won't compete for at least a month after Athletics Canada announced later Saturday it was withdrawing from World Relays because of coronavirus concerns in Poland. A COVID-19 exposure in Silesia could have devastating effects on Tokyo preparation — meaning self-isolation — regardless of whether an athlete tested positive or not, according to Athletics Canada high performance director Simon Nathan. Canada was scheduled to send 24 athletes to World Relays, most of whom have not been vaccinated. While Poland is showing signs of improvement, noted Nathan, it is reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and travellers are strongly encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel in and out of the country. "We made this decision with our team's health and safety at heart," Nathan added. Brown, the two-time defending Canadian champion in the 100 and 200 metres, wasn't "too concerned" about travelling to Poland when he left his wife Preeya and three-month-old son Kingsley at their Florida home to attend the training camp. "I knew this was something that could be potentially in the works once I arrived to the camp and watched it unfold, so my initial reaction wasn't one of too much shock," said Brown, who has received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Men missed 4x100 final at 2019 worlds "I felt like Canada had a solid plan in place to keep us safe at the World Relays. Of course, it would've been nice to know [Athletics Canada's decision] before going to LSU, but I don't think it would be fair to expect them to have known beforehand how everything would play out." At the 2019 world championships, Gavin Smellie, Brendon Rodney, Andre De Grasse and Brown finished sixth in their heat in 37.91 and missed out on qualifying for the 4x100 final by 5-1000ths of a second in Doha, Qatar. WATCH | Canada fails to advance to 4x100 final at 2019 worlds: In the 2016 Olympic final in Rio, Akeem Haynes, Brown, De Grasse and Rodney ran 37.64 to beat the 37.69 Canadian record held by the gold-medal winning team anchored by Donovan Bailey at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. "I definitely saw room for improvement from our first run with [this year's] team at LSU," Brown said. "It's hard to predict what would have happened in Poland because the relay is so volatile, but we would have definitely been competitive with this squad." It's a tight-knit group as Brown trains daily with Blake, has spoken frequently with De Grasse and talks regularly with Smellie and Boateng as the trio are in the same fantasy basketball league. Bolade Ajomale and Andre Azonwanna were the other sprinters listed on Canada's 4x100 team for World Relays. Brown said he is hopeful the relay team can run at a meet early in the Diamond League season, which opens May 23 in Gateshead, England. 9th on Top List Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert is confident races could be arranged to help athletes secure a spot in Tokyo via the World Athletics Top Lists, a ranking of the fastest times during the Olympic qualifying period. To qualify, relay teams must: Place top 8 at the 2019 world championships. Finish top 8 at 2021 World Relays. Be among the remaining team in the top 16 in the Top List. The Canadian men's 4x100 team is ninth entering World Relays, based on its time from 2019 worlds. "I'm not concerned [about qualifying] given our time from [worlds] is strong," Brown said. "I believe we will be able to do what's necessary to qualify our teams for Tokyo." 'Risks outweigh rewards' The lone Canadian entry assured a spot on the starting line in Japan is the women's 4x400 team, which placed eighth at the 2019 World Athletics Championship in Qatar. The foursome of Alicia Brown, Aiyanna-Brigitte Stiverne, Maddy Price and Sage Watson crossed the line fifth at worlds in 3:25.91 before being disqualified for a lane infringement and dropped to eighth after an official review by the International Association of Athletics Federations (now World Athletics). Sage Watson, right, was to anchor the women's 4x400 team at World Relays. "The main focus for teams, athletes and Team Canada is to get ready for Tokyo," she says of the Olympics in July.(Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters/File) "I fully support Athletics Canada's decision to drop out of the World Relays. It was a very tough decision that took time and consideration to make," Watson told CBC Sports. "It would have been great to compete again with Team Canada … but the risks outweigh the rewards. It seems to be a common decision as the U.S., Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Australia teams [also withdrew]. "The main focus for teams, athletes and Team Canada is to get ready for Tokyo," added Watson, a member of the 4x400 team that placed fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Over 100 teams from 30-plus countries The U.S. led the way at the most recent World Relays in 2019, winning five of the nine events in Yokohama, Japan. Besides the men's and women's 4x100 and 4x400 races, the 4x200, mixed 4x400 and mixed shuttle hurdles relay will be contested in Poland. Over 100 teams from more than 30 countries are scheduled to compete at Silesian Stadium, with three-time world indoor champion Pavel Maslak, European indoor 400 gold medallist Femke Bol and Africa's Akani Simbine, who has run under 10 seconds in the 100 several times this year, among the notables. The Nigerian men's 4x100 team could raise eyebrows, led by Blessing Okabgare, who won the 100 at the USATF Grand Prix last weekend in Eugene, Ore. Teammate Divine Oduduru was the 2019 NCAA outdoor 100 champion. WATCH | Does Christian Coleman's absence affect men's 100m hype ahead of Tokyo?:

  • If a Deshaun Watson trade materializes during the 2021 NFL draft, it will be a one-team pursuit

    If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.

  • When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear

    MIAMI — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions. “Respect,” Popovich said. “Class,” Spoelstra said. It has been this way for a while now, and was again Wednesday when they went head-to-head for the 37th time. The postgame meeting tradition goes back to at least the 2013 NBA Finals, a seven-game series that the Spurs felt they let get away — Ray Allen's game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 had a little to do with that. But even in that moment, as Miami’s on-court championship celebration was just starting, Popovich gave Spoelstra a hug and said a few words of congratulations into his ear. Later that summer, Popovich sent Spoelstra a note with more words of praise and wisdom. And the mutual admiration has grown ever since between the two coaches who have been in their jobs longer than any other current coaches in the NBA; Popovich took over in San Antonio in 1996, Spoelstra was promoted by the Heat in April 2008, a few days before Dallas hired Rick Carlisle. “I really admire what he’s done, coming up through the ranks and how he’s matriculated through the different levels in the league and ended up in a position he’s in,” Popovich said of Spoelstra, who famously started in the Heat video room under Pat Riley and has been in Miami ever since. “He’s worked so hard, done such a great job, and it’s just kind of thrilling to see somebody achieve that.” Included in those 37 meetings are two NBA Finals matchups in 2013 and 2014 — the Heat won the first one, the Spurs took the rematch. Popovich is 21-16 in the series, but Wednesday was a milestone for Spoelstra, who got his 600th regular-season victory. He and Popovich are two of only six coaches to win 600 regular-season games with one franchise. “He’s always just been an incredible example of class, dignity,” Spoelstra said of Popovich. “To be able to do that after wins or losses, I just think it’s a great example that you can still have class regardless of how the outcome comes during a game.” Spoelstra sees plenty of similarities between the franchises. There’s stability in ownership, stability in the front offices, even a penchant for simple black polo shirts in this dressed-down era for coaches in the NBA thanks to a relaxation of rules during the pandemic. And each franchise has long had the reputation for doing things the right way. Popovich spoke volumes about that tie-in between the teams when he asked former Heat assistant Dan Craig, now the associate head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, to join him with USA Basketball for some workouts in Las Vegas three summers ago. Popovich will coach the U.S. men’s basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. “Our paths haven’t crossed a great deal, if at all, over the years. Maybe just in passing, and summer league, but that’s about it,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been an incredible example of a role model, I think, for so many of us coaches. We just watch how he operates and runs that program, they have a great culture, their structure, but I think there’s also a growth mindset, and an openness to be vulnerable and learn about different things.” And yes, after Miami finished off its 116-111 win on Wednesday, there was the midcourt chat and a congratulatory pat on the back. It only took a few seconds, as usual, and then they headed their separate ways once again. As always, the respect was clear. “We’ve had some great battles,” Popovich said. “Our teams have competed against each other enough, and at high levels, where we both appreciate what that’s like to go through that — sometimes on top, sometimes not. So, I think a respect develops out of that and an understanding of how tough these jobs are and how fortunate we are to be able to compete at this level. I think that’s a big part of it.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

    SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Wednesday night. Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in centre field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. A backup in New York's star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player. Wood (3-0) held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks. Brandon Belt added a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 16-9 and remained tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL West. Yonathan Daza had an RBI single in Colorado’s two-run seventh, when the Rockies pulled within 4-2. But they fell to an NL-worst 9-15 and are 1-8 on the road. San Francisco has won eight of its past 11. The rotation has keyed the Giants’ surprising start – their starting pitching leads the majors with a 2.20 ERA. Wood, signed to a one-year deal in the off-season, has a 1.50 ERA and had the Rockies flailing at his sharp slider all night. He didn’t allow a baserunner until walking Charlie Blackmon in the fifth. When Garrett Hampson doubled to right with two outs in the sixth, it ended a string of 11 2/3 hitless innings for Wood dating back to his previous start. The Giants took the lead with four runs in the second inning. They got an assist from German Marquez (1-2), who walked in the first two runs and then allowed Belt’s two-run single. It was 4-1 when Camilo Doval relieved Wood with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh, and Doval coaxed a 4-6-3 double play from Colorado's Josh Fuentes. After walking Elias Diaz, Doval stranded a runner at third by retiring pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia on a comebacker. The Giants broke the game open with a three-run seventh. ROSTER MOVES The Giants placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL (retroactive to Monday) with a strained left oblique and recalled lefty reliever Sam Selman. They also optioned RHP Gregory Santos to make room for Tauchman on the roster. Tauchman was acquired for left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta, working to come off the injured list healing from a strained elbow, could be activated as soon as the team’s upcoming road trip, but the Giants still want to see how he comes out of a simulated game. UP NEXT The Giants are off Thursday and begin a three-game series at San Diego on Friday, with Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14) starting. The Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76) to the hill Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Stiglich, The Associated Press