Kiran Rao Birthday: Unknown Facts about the Dhobi Ghat Director that You Should Know

Kiran Rao is not just a star wife but is an inspiring personality in herself. The lady who should be credited for giving a new lease of life to MAMI Film Festival is known for her amazing directorial skills and also for her humanitarian causes. Besides being Aamir Khan's wife, Kiran is a well-known director in the industry circle and her efforts have always been lauded. While she prefers staying out of the spotlight, there are times when she headlines a certain cause and becomes the face of it. Aamir Khan Shares a Thought-Provoking Video on Gender Equality Made by Kiran Rao (Watch Video).

As the Dhobi Ghat director gears up to celebrate her birthday, we take a look at some unknown facts about her. Keep scrolling...

Childhood

Kiran was born into a Telugu family in Telangana but her childhood was spent in Kolkata.

The Connection with Aditi Rao Hydari

For the ones who don't know, Kiran and Padmaavat actress, Aditi Rao Hydari are cousins.

Her Royal genes

Kiran's paternal grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao was the Raja of Wanaparthy. It's a district in Telangana and was a large estate under the Nizam of Hyderabad then. Aamir Khan’s Wife Kiran Rao Voice Her Thoughts on Nepotism in Bollywood.

Her Cameo in Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have worked together in a movie. Well, not work exactly but she had a brief appearance in this famous Farhan Akhtar directorial.

MAMI Chairperson

Kiran Rao Khan was the MAMI chairperson before the committee decided to handover the mantle to Deepika Padukone. DP was Rao's successor.

We hope Kiran Rao has an amazing year and that she returns to the director's seat very soon. Happy Birthday, Kiran Rao!