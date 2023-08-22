Kipyegon powers to 1500m gold as Tamberi wins high jump crown

Faith Kipyegon swept to the women's 1500m title at the world athletics championships in Budapest on Tuesday night to add the world championships crown to her world record over the distance.

In the prelude to the race, the 29-year-old Kenyan insisted she was not concerned with the time but was focused on the gold medal.

She kept to her word at the National Athletics Centre.

She was composed and steely-eyed as the runners took the bell for the final lap. With the 21-year-old Ethiopian Diribe Welteji and the 2019 world champion Sifan Hassan in close attendance, she simply accelerated and stretched the field.

She finished in 3:54.87 - more than five seconds off the world record time of 3:49.11 that she set in June in Florence.

Welteji claimed the silver to confirm her rising promise and Hassan got the bronze for the Netherlands.

It was a third gold for Kipyegon at the world championships following triumphs in London in 2017 and Eugene last year.

Soufiane El Bakkali confirmed his dominance in the 3000m steeplechase. The Moroccan, who won gold at the world championships in Eugene last year after winning the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, finished confidently in 8:03.53 ahead of Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia and Abraham Kibiwott from Kenya.

As El Bakkali savoured another win, Girma was left to lament a third world championships silver medal in a row.

