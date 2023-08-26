Kipyegon enters legend with 5000m title as Americans sweep sprint relays

Faith Kipyegon entered the record books on Saturday night when she claimed the 5000m to became the first woman to win achieve a 1500/5000m double at the same world championships. Less than hour later over a far shorter distance, the American 100m gold medalists Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson anchored their respective teams to glory in the relays.

Kipyegon's phenomenal season continued with a triumph in a tactically absorbing battle.

In a field packed with speed merchants, they plodded around the track until Kipyegon made her move just before the bell for the last lap.

Sifan Hassan went with her but could not live with the Kenyan's searing pace over the last 500 metres.

The 29-year-old Kenyan, who claimed the 1500m on Tuesday night, went over the line in 14:53.88. Hassan clocked 14:54.11 and Kipyegon's compatriot Beatrice Chebet was third.

The winning time was nearly a minute slower than the world record that Kipyegon set in Paris on 9 June.

A mere bagatelle. The dallying allowed her to add a first world crown over 5000m and her sixth medal overall at the world championships.

While Kipyegon was surging around the running track at the National Athletics Centre, Armando Duplantis was outpsyching the field to retain his pole vault title.

The 23-year-old Swede eviscerated the competition with a series of perfect jumps.

Ernest Obiena from the Philippines pushed Duplantis to attempt 6.10m. But after the Swede sailed over the bar, Obiena failed with his subsequent attempts.

"I'm just so happy," said Arop. "It shows that we're learning from our mistakes."



