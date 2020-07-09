Kips Bay Unites Top Designers from Across the Country for Its First-Ever Dallas Show House

Photo credit: Trulia

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is making its way west this September. Twenty-seven renowned designers and architects from across the country have been assigned a room each to reimagine in a spectacular manse in Old Preston Hollow's Historic Woodland Estates neighborhood.

This show house will primarily highlight some of Texas's biggest names in interior design and architecture, with 23 out of the 27 designers hailing from the Lonestar State. Kips Bay 2020 Decorator Show House Dallas will also feature talent from West Hollywood, San Francisco, Oklahoma City, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Some of the most highly anticipated rooms include the study designed by design committee co-chair Jan Showers, dining room by Cathy Kincaid, living room by Mark D. Sikes, and kitchen by design committee vice chair Chad Dorsey. Michelle Nussbaumer will design the daughter's room and Kevin Spearman Design will transform the covered porch. Dallas-based Huckaby Studios and Lilliana Block Gallery will tag team the upstairs landing.

Other participating design firms include Rottet Studio; Marcus Mohon Interiors; Wells Design; MNaeve; KirstenKelli, LLC.; Doniphan Moore Interiors, LLC.; Sees Design; M Interiors; Erin Sander Design; Viviano Viviano; Dina Bandman Interiors; Tracy Zeller Interiors; Melissa Gerstle Design; Cravotta Interiors; Sherry Hayslip Interiors; Trish Sheats Interior Design; Ten Plus Three, LLC.; Studio Thomas James; and Lambert Home.

This incredible showcase of talent wouldn't be possible without this year's global and local sponsors. The brands contributing to the Kips Bay 2020 Decorator Show House Dallas include Arteriors; Benjamin Moore; Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights; Brendan Bass Showroom; Briggs Freeman Sothebys International Realty; Caitlin Wilson Design; Cambria; Kohler; Materials Marketing; Monogram/GE; Perennials and Sutherland; Retorra; Sewell; Stone Boutique; Susan's Jewelry; Tatum Brown Custom Homes; The Container Store; The Rug Company; The Shade Store; and Zephyr Gin.

The 2020 Dallas Show House will be open to the public for one month beginning September 25, with Press Days being hosted the two days prior to the public opening. Proceeds from the Dallas Show House will benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx, New York, as well as local nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball.

