Kiosk owner assaulted at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. He was hit with skateboard

The owner of a business kiosk at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno was assaulted Sunday afternoon during a confrontation with a teenager, police said.

The incident took place inside the mall around 5:30 p.m.

Fresno police Lt. Zeb Price said a group of juveniles entered the mall “causing problems” and were “being fairly disruptive.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One of them walked up to the kiosk owner and slapped him on the back of the head, Price said.

The owner ignored the teenager before he was slapped again on the back of the head. Price said the victim chased after the teenager and grabbed him near the Apple Store before the teen swung a skateboard, striking the man, Price said.

He fell to the ground and was allegedly kicked before the teenagers fled.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, a 16-year-old, and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to be OK.

Price said surveillance cameras picked up the altercation and identified the teen.

Price also said the incident caused enough of a commotion that some shoppers thought the loud bangs inside the mall were gunshots; some panicked and ran out the mall.

“None of that was true,” Price said.