Kinzinger: Jan. 6 Probe 'Not Winding Down,' Will 'Open Eyes' On Trump Inaction

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is “not winding down” and is only nearing the end of one group of hearings, which this week will “open people’s eyes in a big way” on former President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday.

“We keep getting new people coming in every day with information willing to go on the record. So it’s been amazing how, since seeing these hearings have started, the amount of information we’re getting has just rapidly accelerated,” he said in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

The committee will hold its eighth hearing Thursday night, focusing on Trump’s actions in the hours after he rallied his supporters to march to the Capitol.

“The reality is, I’ll give you this preview, the president didn’t do very much but gleefully watch television during this timeframe,” said Kinzinger.

There had been talk of this being the final public hearing though Kinzinger said he expects additional hearings after this week, depending on what new information is uncovered. He also anticipates one or two more hearings after the committee’s final report comes out.

The committee is also still discussing whether to subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence, which Kinzinger said he personally doesn’t think is necessary.

“I’m not sure we’d get a ton more out of him than what his staff has already told us,” he said while sharing that the committee is more focused on whether to interview Trump ― not that Kinzinger believes they’ll get the truth from him.

“Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t mind not telling the truth, let’s just put that mildly. He lies all the time, I wouldn’t put it past him to even lie under oath. So I’m not sure what the value is there,” he said.

The committee has said that it will disband 30 days after it releases its final report, which will detail its findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.