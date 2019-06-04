Champions League streaker story takes bizarre new twist

The infamous Champions League streaker claims a UEFA official gave her an honourary ticket from the final, despite the fact she was kicked out in disgrace.

Kinsey Wolanski briefly took centre stage in Saturday’s match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur when she ran onto the pitch wearing a very low-cut swimsuit.

The model girlfriend of controversial Russian prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy had the name of her boyfriend’s X-Rated YouTube channel printed on the front of her swimsuit, a PR stunt reportedly worth seven figures in advertising.

Kinsey Wolanski has achieved viral fame. Image: Getty/Twitter

But while Wolanski is likely to receive a fine and a stadium ban in the UK, she’s now made a claim that might not sit well with the game’s governing body.

Posting to Twitter on Monday after her Instagram account was shut down, Wolanski showed off a VIP Champions League final ticket that she claims was gifted to her by a UEFA official.

"The sweetest guy who works for UEFA gave me this plaque in the airport,” she wrote along with a video of the ticket in a glass frame.

The sweetest guy who works for UEFA gave me this plaque in the airport 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nLF83BnD8i — Kinsey wolanski (@KinseyWolanski) June 2, 2019

A number of her followers said she should have been given a medal too.

@KinseyWolanski You are THE GOAT ⚽️🏆😍❤🙌🏻 you won hearts off all supporters. pic.twitter.com/8pqLUz6DXO — Ronald (@RonaldBriones18) June 2, 2019

You should have gotten a medal too, you were much better than the game was! x — Andrew Charlesworth (@redwolf209) June 2, 2019

Insane seven-figure value of five seconds of fame

According to sports betting and business expert Darren Rovell, the stunt was worth over £2 million in advertising for Vitaly Uncensored.

$3.97 million: Value, in equivalent advertising time as of 5:30pm ET, garnered by Vitaly Uncensored, an adult site featured on the clothing of streaking model Kinsey Wolanski, according to @ApexMGAnalytics. Wolansky is girlfriend of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who owns the site pic.twitter.com/R3obTmdKYU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2019

And it’s also had a massive effect on her social media following.

Wolanski’s Instagram followers jumped from around 300,000 to 2.5 million after the match, although that appears to be all for nought.

As of Monday morning (AEST), Wolanski’s account had been shut down, with the woman herself revealing she’d been hacked.

“I’ve never used Twitter before but now I will because my Instagram got hacked,” Wolanski said. “It’s been a rollercoaster you guys, it’s been crazy.”

“You guys I can’t even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry,” she said.

“I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling — that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things.

“I love to do crazy things all the time, but I never thought it would get to this scale and all of your support and messages and everything is so amazing.

“And I really want to do something special for you guys, anything that I can, so I’m going to offer 1000 free signed posters. I love you so much and I want to thank you guys in any way I can.”