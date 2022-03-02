Kinsale Capital Group Promotes Stuart P. Winston to Senior Vice President, Underwriting

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) today announced the following promotion effective March 1, 2022.



Stuart P. Winston was named Senior Vice President, Underwriting, and will lead Kinsale’s Casualty area, which includes the Construction, Excess Casualty, General Casualty, and Small Business underwriting divisions. Mr. Winston joined Kinsale in 2010 and served in roles of increasing responsibility before being promoted to Vice President, Underwriting in 2020. Prior to joining Kinsale, Mr. Winston held various underwriting positions at James River Insurance Company. Mr. Winston earned a B. A. in Managerial Economics from Hampden-Sydney College and the Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations from The Institutes.

Brian Haney, Kinsale’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated: “We congratulate Stuart on his promotion and have great confidence in his ability to continue to build and enhance our underwriting operations.”

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

