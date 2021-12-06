Kinnevik Extends Management Team With Chief Strategy Officer Samuel Sjöström

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that Samuel Sjöström has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer and member of Kinnevik’s management team.

Samuel Sjöström joined Kinnevik in 2013 and has worked across all of Kinnevik’s functions and teams, most recently as Head of Strategy. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, he will work closely to Kinnevik’s CEO on the development, monitoring and implementation of Kinnevik’s corporate strategy as it builds on its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor.

Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik’s CEO, commented: “Samuel has been instrumental to Kinnevik’s transformation over the last years, and has a unique set of insights into our strategies, day-to-day business, values and culture. I look forward to working even closer with him as we continue to build for the future and deliver on our promises to our stakeholders.”

