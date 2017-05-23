Kinneman's 4 RBI leads NC State past Boston College 6-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brett Kinneman's three-run homer in the seventh inning broke the game open as North Carolina State topped Boston College 6-1 on Tuesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

The left fielder also drove in a run in the bottom of the first and Will Wilson followed with a two-run bloop single to right field to get the seventh-seeded Wolfpack (34-22) started. After Jake Palomaki scored Boston College's lone run in the sixth, Kinneman delivered the big blow to right for North Carolina State, which will face second-seeded North Carolina on Friday.

Wolfpack right-hander Johnny Piedmonte (7-0) allowed six hits with three strikeouts in five innings for the victory. Reliever Sean Adler allowed one hit in four innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for the save.

Josh McLain and Brad Debo each went 2-for-4 as the Wolfpack collected eight hits. Eleventh-seeded Boston College (25-27) had seven hits but stranded nine runners. Jacob Stevens (5-7) took the loss.