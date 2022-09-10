Kinnear's five-goal effort leads Langley past Peterborough 16-11 in Mann Cup opener

·1 min read

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Kinnear scored a game-high five goals, while Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson added four apiece as the Langley Thunder defeated the Peterborough Lakers 16-11 in Game 1 of the Mann Cup on Friday night.

The Thunder, representing the British Columbia-based Western Lacrosse Association, jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first period as Dickson and Connor Robinson accounted for four goals together.

Although the Lakers, of Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse, scored three straight to make it 6-5, that was close as they would get. Langley maintained its lead throughout the game, outscoring Peterborough across all three periods.

Dobbie's nine points and five assists were a game high. Dickson finished with eight points, including four assists. Robinson scored twice and had four assists, while Kinnear notched an assist to go along with his five goals.

The Lakers were led by Mark Matthews' three goals and four assists. Kiel Matisz and Shawn Evans each recorded one goal and four assists.

The two sides will meet again at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Saturday night in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press

