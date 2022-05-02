Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and corporate activities.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours of the event. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 614-0636 (U.S. and Canada) or (409) 231-2053 (international) using conference ID number 7787467.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets, ARCALYST®, vixarelimab, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Every Second Counts!®

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Rachel Frank
(339) 970-9437
rfrank@kiniksa.com


