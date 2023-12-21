Kington plans approved to redevelop former cinema

Plans to turn a former Herefordshire cinema into a function room and art gallery have been given the go-ahead.

The planning application to revive the Old Picture House in Bridge Street, Kington, was submitted in September by Keith Larratt.

Mr Larratt lives at the venue and has already spent several years renovating it.

A planning officer said the renovation of the venue "would potentially add to its vitality".

Mr Larratt plans to make the building available for conferences, events and classes, though not parties or weddings, and it will occasionally be used as a cinema.

He had previously gained permission to turn the building into a jazz club but did not put this into practice.

Kington Town Council supported his new plan and there were no objections from official consultees or the public.

Herefordshire Council planning officer Matthew Neilson concluded the venue "would introduce a use that does not presently exist in the town and it would potentially add to its vitality".

Though lacking on-site parking, public car parks lie "within easy walking distance" of the venue, as does public transport, he pointed out.

But he rejected a recommendation from the council's transport officer to impose new cycle parking at the venue as he said this would "interrupt the unique character" of its frontage.

A condition with the permission limits the venue's opening hours to between 10:00 and 23:00 daily.

