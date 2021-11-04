Kingsway Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which includes the following highlights:
Net loss improved to ($0.2) million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from a net loss of ($1.1) million for the same period in 2020, despite the fact the Company recorded a non-cash, current period cumulative adjustment to net loss of $0.5 million in the September 2021 quarter relating to its finalization of the purchase accounting for PWI (see further discussion below)
Non-GAAP adjusted income grew to $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a non-GAAP adjusted loss of ($0.4) million for the same period in 2020
Extended Warranty segment operating income increased to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2020, despite the fact the Company recorded a non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to revenue of $1.9 million in the September 2021 quarter relating to its finalization of the purchase accounting for PWI (see further discussion below)
Extended Warranty segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.4 million for the same period in 2020, despite the fact the Company recorded a non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue of $1.9 million in the September 2021 quarter relating to its finalization of the purchase accounting for PWI (see further discussion below)
Cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30,2021, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30,2020.
The Company's non-GAAP metrics do not adjust for the service fee and commission revenue impacts of the finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed below.
John T. Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We reported a strong quarter highlighted by operating improvements within our extended warranty businesses. Subsequent to the quarter end, we added another high-quality, asset-light business with the acquisition of Ravix Financial Inc. through our CEO accelerator program. We have made considerable progress in growing our business while simultaneously monetizing legacy assets and reducing non-strategic expenses."
Financial Review for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Finalization of PWI Purchase Accounting
During the September 30, 2021 quarter, the Company finalized its purchase accounting for the acquisition of PWI, which resulted in a number of one-time charges, including a reduction to service fee and commission revenue and an increase in amortization expense, both of which were partially offset by an associated tax benefit.
The acquisition of a company that carries deferred service fees (aka "deferred revenue") usually results in a reduction of that deferred revenue once it is fair valued under U.S. GAAP purchase accounting. The resulting reduction in deferred revenue reduces the amount of revenue recognized post acquisition.
The Company recorded the following during the current quarter relating to the final purchase accounting for PWI:
A non-cash current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue of $1.9 million, resulting from a $3.6 million reduction to the amount of deferred revenue acquired from PWI
$19.6 million of separately identifiable intangible assets relating to acquired customer relationships ($15 million) and trade name ($4.6 million), as well as a non-cash, current period cumulative charge of $1.9 million for the amortization relating to the acquired customer relationships
A $3.3 million tax benefit due to the recognition of deferred tax liabilities and the resulting release of the Company's valuation allowance on its overall deferred tax assets
Goodwill of $20.6 million
To summarize, the non-cash, current period cumulative adjustments recorded during the quarter were:
Reduction to service fee and commission revenue and operating income: $1.9 million (not added back to non-GAAP metrics)
Increase in amortization expense: $1.9 million (added back to non-GAAP adjusted income)
Income tax benefit: $3.3 million (not added back to non-GAAP adjusted income)
Additional net loss: $0.5 million (sum of above three items)
Refer to the attached schedules for a summary of the income statement impacts.
It is important to note that deferred revenue acquired as part of future acquisitions will not incur a reduction as a result of applying purchase accounting (assuming the deferred revenue was previously accounted for in accordance with U.S. GAAP). This is due to the fact that on October 28, 2021, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2021-08 (the "ASU"), Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers. Among other things, the ASU would result in acquiring companies recording deferred revenue acquired at its book value, assuming the deferred revenue had been recorded in accordance with U.S. GAAP prior to the acquisition. The ASU will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, including interim periods within those fiscal years and early adoption is permitted. The Company intends to adopt this ASU during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company notes that had the ASU been applicable to the PWI acquisition, the Company would not have recorded the $3.6 million reduction to deferred revenue and would not have recorded the $1.9 million reduction to service fee and commission revenue during the third quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Loss
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) improved to income of $2.1 million in 2021, from a loss of ($0.4) million in 2020. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) improved to income of $8.8 million in 2021, from a loss of ($2.6) million in 2020. Included in 2021 are nine months of PWI results following its acquisition effective December 1, 2020.
Reconciliations of net (loss) income to non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) are presented in the attached schedules. The Company's non-GAAP metrics do not adjust for the revenue impacts of the finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed above.
Third Quarter Cash Flows
The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
However, the Company reported year-to-date cash used in operating activities of $8.0 million primarily due to a $10.6 million payment made related to the monetization of future rental proceeds from the Company's Leased Real Estate segment, as the corresponding inflow is recorded in cash provided by financing activities. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company borrowed $15.0 million, at an interest rate of 3.2%, against future rental proceeds that were not being used to service the existing mortgage, which is recorded as a cash inflow from financing activities. As a result of this borrowing, the Company paid $11.7 million in management and guarantee fees as per the settlement of CMC litigation, of which $10.6 million is shown as cash used in operating activities. Had the Company not executed the borrowing, this amount would not have been due or paid. See Note 27, "Commitments and Contingent Liabilities", to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for further information on the settlement.
As a result of this monetization, the Company retained $2.7 million, which it believes it can deploy and earn a return in excess of the stated interest rate on the borrowed funds.
Operating Review for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Extended Warranty
The Extended Warranty service fee and commission revenue increased 46.7% (or $5.6 million) to $17.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to the inclusion of PWI for the three months ended September 30, 2021 following its acquisition effective December 1, 2020. PWI service fee and commission revenue was $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, after recording a $1.9 million non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021 relating to the finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed above.
The Extended Warranty operating income was $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The 2021 operating income results include a $1.9 million non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue relating to the finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed above.
The increase in operating income is primarily due to the following:
A $0.7 million increase at IWS to $0.8 million due to an increase in revenue, a decrease in claims authorized on vehicle service agreements and lower general and administrative expenses compared with the three months ended September 30, 2020;
A $0.3 million increase at Geminus to $0.6 million, due to a decrease in claims authorized on vehicle service agreements and lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by a decrease in revenue;
A $0.2 million increase at Trinity to $0.5 million, driven by increased revenues in its equipment breakdown and maintenance support services, as well as increased revenue and gross profit on the extended warranty services product compared with the three months ended September 30, 2020;
A less than $0.1 million increase at PWSC to $0.5 million; all of which were partially offset by
A $1.0 million operating loss at PWI in 2021, which includes a $1.9 million non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue relating to the finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed above.
Extended Warranty Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.4 million for the same period in 2020. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Extended Warranty pro forma Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA improved to $13.9 million in 2021, from a $11.4 million in 2020. The 2021 results are not adjusted for the $1.9 million non-cash, current period cumulative reduction to service fee and commission revenue finalization of the PWI purchase accounting as discussed above. The increase year-over-year is due to the increases in operating income described above.
Reconciliations of Extended Warranty operating income to Extended Warranty non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are presented in the attached schedules.
Leased Real Estate
The Leased Real Estate contractually-fixed rental income was $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
Leased Real Estate operating income was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to lower litigation expenses compared to the same period in 2020. Leased Real Estate operating income includes interest expense of $1.6 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
As a result of the monetization explained above, future management fees have been prepaid and will be a non-cash expense going forward. See Note 27, "Commitments and Contingent Liabilities", to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for further information on the settlement.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,304 and $20,488, respectively)
$
34,339
$
20,716
Equity investments, at fair value (cost of $1,147 and $1,157, respectively)
187
444
Limited liability investments
3,235
3,692
Limited liability investments, at fair value
18,180
32,811
Investments in private companies, at adjusted cost
790
790
Real estate investments, at fair value (cost of $10,225 and $10,225, respectively)
10,662
10,662
Other investments, at cost which approximates fair value
272
294
Short-term investments, at cost which approximates fair value
157
157
Total investments
67,822
69,566
Cash and cash equivalents
18,139
14,374
Restricted cash
18,140
30,571
Accrued investment income
951
757
Service fee receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $212 and $478, respectively
6,501
4,834
Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $201 and $201, respectively
12,443
15,417
Deferred acquisition costs, net
9,047
8,835
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,599 and $24,441, respectively
92,760
95,015
Right-of-use asset
2,358
2,960
Goodwill
102,342
121,130
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,858 and $15,433, respectively
100,257
84,133
Other assets
15,912
4,882
Total Assets
$
446,672
$
452,474
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
41,672
$
42,502
Income taxes payable
256
2,859
Deferred service fees
87,518
87,945
Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses
1,350
1,449
Bank loan
22,276
25,303
Notes payable
189,601
192,057
Subordinated debt, at fair value
59,601
50,928
Lease liability
2,600
3,213
Net deferred income tax liabilities
28,144
27,555
Total Liabilities
433,018
433,811
Redeemable Class A preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 182,876 and 182,876 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; redemption amount of $6,914 and $6,658 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
6,914
6,504
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 22,786,331 and 22,211,069 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
358,206
355,242
Treasury stock, at cost; 247,450 and 247,450 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
(492)
(492)
Accumulated deficit
(395,859)
(394,807)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
31,369
38,059
Shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders
(6,776)
(1,998)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
13,516
14,157
Total Shareholders' Equity
6,740
12,159
Total Liabilities, Class A preferred stock and Shareholders' Equity
$
446,672
$
452,474
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Service fee and commission revenue
$
17,627
$
11,995
$
54,956
$
33,619
Rental revenue
3,341
3,341
10,023
10,023
Total revenues
20,968
15,336
64,979
43,642
Operating expenses:
Claims authorized on vehicle service agreements
4,951
2,221
14,869
6,948
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
2
2
6
17
Commissions
1,508
1,418
4,588
4,000
Cost of services sold
1,244
1,102
3,176
1,852
General and administrative expenses
11,770
9,719
36,279
28,800
Leased real estate segment interest expense
1,607
1,484
4,575
4,474
Total operating expenses
21,082
15,946
63,493
46,091
Operating (loss) income
(114)
(610)
1,486
(2,449)
Other revenues (expenses), net:
Net investment income
389
625
1,213
2,025
Net realized gains (losses)
159
(59)
397
157
(Loss) gain on change in fair value of equity investments
(39)
1,177
(235)
1,069
Gain on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value
1,211
274
1,740
2,050
Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments
—
(74)
—
(744)
Other-than-temporary impairment loss
—
—
—
(117)
Other income (expenses)
53
152
(2,581)
398
Interest expense not allocated to segments
(1,497)
(1,813)
(4,642)
(5,963)
Amortization of intangible assets
(2,432)
(572)
(3,425)
(1,719)
(Loss) gain on change in fair value of debt
(412)
(503)
(2,169)
1,940
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
2,494
—
Total other expenses, net
(2,568)
(793)
(7,208)
(904)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
(2,682)
(1,403)
(5,722)
(3,353)
Income tax benefit
(2,456)
(279)
(6,139)
(409)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(226)
(1,124)
417
(2,944)
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
6
Net (loss) income
(226)
(1,124)
417
(2,938)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
782
112
1,469
941
Less: dividends on preferred stock
86
230
409
831
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(1,094)
$
(1,466)
$
(1,461)
$
(4,710)
Loss per share – continuing operations: