Kingsville intersection still closed as officials investigate potential gas leak

Ontario Provincial Police say an area of Kingsville remains closed Monday morning, as investigators look into a potential gas leak.

OPP, the Kingsville Fire Department and Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat were at the intersection of Essex County Roads 20 and 23 on Sunday.

OPP said emergency services evacuated the area and have asked that anyone within 500 metres of the intersection leave and not return until emergency services personnel say it is safe.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, OPP said in a tweet that are area remains closed to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

