Kingston's Kate Wright goes for Pan Am gold with Canadian women's field hockey team

The Canadian women's field hockey team has a date with destiny at the Pan Am Games on Friday as they take on Argentina for gold.

If they can secure the victory in Lima, the women will be guaranteed a spot at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The team bested the U.S., the defending Pan Am Games champions, in a semi-final game on Tuesday to earn their spot in the final.

Kate Wright, captain of the Canadian team, said beating the Americans for the first time in 30 years was an amazing experience.

"It was a pretty unbelievable moment. Our team has been building for that game and the Pan American Games for a long time now," she told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"It's been a long time coming. It's a huge rivalry between us and the U.S. and to finally beat them in a moment that really counts was pretty unbelievable."

Wright, who grew up in Kingston, said playing the sport at a high level has always been a challenge. She had to drive to Toronto every weekend when she was younger to practice with the team.

Now she said the squad is ready for anything.

"It is the best team I have been a part of since my career on the national team [began] and this team is going to do some exciting things."

The Canadians, who call themselves the 'Wolf Pack,' lost to Argentina earlier in the tournament. But Wright said they're ready for round two.

"We weren't very satisfied with what we brought to the table and so we always wanted another crack at Argentina."

Yan Huckendubler

Funding challenge

The team's Pan Am success comes as it faces setbacks off the field. It lost funding from the Own the Podium program and the team's head coach is only under contract until the end of the Pan Am games.

While the team is not focused on anything but the gold medal game right now, Wright said that coach Giles Bonnet has been an integral part of their success.

She said the loss of funding was a tough blow. The team recently travelled to Valencia, Spain, to compete in another Olympic qualifier and had to raise $80,000 on their own to get there.

"We wouldn't be on this path to the Olympic Games without the people who have donated and supported us," she said.