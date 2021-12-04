Kingston Police inspector charged in harassment case

A Kingston Police inspector has been suspended with pay after being charged by Ontario Provincial Police in a harassment case. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

A police officer in Kingston, Ont., has been charged in a harassment case.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they began an investigation late last month after a woman told them she received unwanted communication.

On Thursday, officers with the Leeds County OPP crime unit charged Dan Mastin, 58, of Gananoque, Ont., with harassing communication.

Mastin is an inspector with Kingston Police.

"I can confirm that Inspector Dan Mastin has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act pending the outcome of his criminal proceeding," Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely confirmed in an email to CBC Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year veteran of the force was suspended on Thursday, she said, the same day he was charged.

Mastin has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on Dec. 17.