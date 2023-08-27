Kingston man jailed for sexually abusing young girl

Jonathan Hayter (Met Police)

The son of a childminder has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl under his mother’s care.

Jonathan Hayter, 32, of Cardinal Avenue, Kingston, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on August 18.

He had been previosuly found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 at the same court.

During the trial, the court heard that in 2007, Hayter, who was 16 at the time, began to abuse the five-year-old girl.

At least eight offences took place during a two year period at the childminding service run by his mother.

An investigation was launched in November 2020 when the victim reported the offences.

Detective constable Hannah Saunders, the investigating officer, said: “Hayter is a dangerous predator who sexually abused and terrorised the young innocent victim while they were under his mother’s care.

“I would like to praise the victim for her bravery in helping us put Hayter before the courts and I hope this sentence will give her some measure of closure.

“It cannot be ruled out that Hayter abused other children and I would urge anyone who has suffered at his hands to come forward and contact your local police. We take all allegations of this type extremely seriously and we ensure that victims are supported throughout the whole process.”

If you would like to report any offences, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.