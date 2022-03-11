Kingsman Rescuing the Deprioritized in Ukraine, Needs the Public's Help

The non-profit wing of USPA Nationwide Security is performing rescues of persons with disabilities in Ukraine, but funding has dried up.

MIAMI, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., a Miami-based non-profit, originally formed as a part of USPA Nationwide Security in 2005, has traditionally been focused on human trafficking and kidnap recoveries. Now Kingsman are focused on recoveries and rescues of adults and children with disabilities in Ukraine. With rescues already completed in Bucha and many others underway in scattered corners of the country, the non-profit has a waiting list of more than 120 individuals in need of the medically-trained rescue personnel to arrive.

Working alongside World Institute on Disability, contractors from several companies with boots on the ground, including USPA Nationwide Security (www.uspasecurity.com) and USPA International, the Kingsman are dedicated to offering their assistance in a humanitarian effort to rescue as many people as they can.

Executive Director, Michael Evans said, "In this campaign, Kingsman is more like the Red Cross, in that; we aren't working for any government, and we aren't picking sides or involved in any conflict. We get a list of people who need to be rescued in a war zone and we perform the evacuations. No questions asked."

Evans earmarked $10,000.00, which has already been used to facilitate rescues in Ukraine. A Facebook fundraiser by Kingsman only brought in $4,100.00 as of this morning. The $350,000 already donated by Evans at his retirement from USPA in November has already been utilized to perform rescues, locate missing children and for witness protection here in the USA.

"We need donors. I don't know another way to say it," Evans explained. Evans is working congruently with an old high school friend, International Disability Advocate and Board Chair for All Wheels Up as well as a Board Member of Bender Leadership Academy, Tinamarie Duff, who has been doing her magic behind the scenes with Dan Manning, USPA Nationwide Security's CEO. Tinamarie said, "The disability community is often left behind or forgotten about during times of crisis and disaster. Efforts from groups like Kingsman are imperative to support our community." Kingsman's efforts are being facilitated by Brian Fitzgibbons and Adam White, of Project Exodus Relief (www.proexodusrelief.com). Together, they are now coordinating evacuations from Ukraine as they have been doing from Afghanistan since the disastrous U.S. withdrawal in August of 2021 which left thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies behind.

Kingsman Philanthropic is asking anyone who wants to help, to please visit www.therealkingsman.org and make a donation.

About Kingsman Philanthropic Corp.

Formed in 2005 as a way to give back to the community, Kingsman was originally providing domestic violence assistance, close protection and witness protection for women and children - free of charge. Evans added human trafficking rescues and kidnap recovery to their list of free services in 2010 after being hired to guard Lisa Ling for an Oprah Network series, 3AM Girls, an exposé on human trafficking of teen girls. For 15 years, all funds for Kingsman services were provided and donated by Michael Evans. In 2019, Sondae Esposito joined Kingsman's efforts to combat domestic violence and has been a speaker as well as philanthropist to that end. Kingsman has been featured in Forbes Magazine, Yahoo News, and other media outlets for their work in rescuing women and children. In 2021, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. was officially issued 501(c)(3) status from the IRS. Evans and Esposito set that up, anticipating Evans' retirement as a way to fund future rescues.

Sondae Esposito
sondae@therealkingsman.org
Kingsman Philanthropic Corp.

