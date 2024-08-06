Kingsley 'ticks a lot of boxes' as he makes 'easy decision' in penning new deal

Stephen Kingsley says signing a new three-year deal with Hearts was "an easy decision".

The versatile defender joined the club in 2020 from Hull City and has became a fans' favourite during his time at Tynecastle.

The 30-year-old's 2022/23 campaign was hampered by a number of injuries, but he made 33 league appearances last season as Hearts eased to third-place in the Premiership.

"I'm delighted. It's been talked about for a wee while, a few months now," Kingsley told Hearts TV. "I'm just delighted to get it over the line and to really focus on the season ahead.

"It was an easy decision. A couple of conversations with the manager sealed the deal for me. I am happy here, happy with the way the club is going, it's an exciting time ahead.

"On the pitch, it's an exciting project and I'm delighted to be a part of it. Off the pitch, it's ideal for myself and my family. I've got kids that love coming to games now and it's close to home."

Head coach Steven Naismith told club media Kingsley has "more than earned this new contract".

"He ticks loads of boxes for Hearts," he added.

"He's experienced, he's played internationally, and he's got a level of consistency and performance. I'm delighted we've got it sorted and, to be honest, it was an easy one to do.

"He understands what the club can give him in his life, and we get a fantastic professional who can help drive standards as we look to progress."