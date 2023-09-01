Kingsbury, Sauvageau among six Professional Women's Hockey League general managers

Gina Kingsbury is leaving Canada's women's hockey team to become the general manager of the Professional Women's Hockey League's team in Toronto.

Kingsbury, who had been GM of the Canadian team since 2018, was among six people announced by the PWHL to lead its clubs into the league's inaugural season starting in January.

"I am beyond honoured and eager for the opportunity to play the general manager’s role for the Toronto team," Kingsbury said in a statement. "It's a new and exciting chapter for women’s hockey, and I look forward to being a part of it."

Daniele Sauvageau (Montreal), Michael Hirshfeld (Ottawa), former U.S. team captain Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota), Danielle Marmer (Boston) and Pascal Daoust (New York) were also named general managers by the new league.

"We were looking for people who brought great hockey knowledge to the table," PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a Zoom press conference. "People that brought a collaborative approach, that brought a real emphasis on culture and leadership that they could help build out their rosters in their own markets."

They were on the job immediately with the start of free agency and the upcoming draft in Toronto later this month.

Kingsbury leaves Hockey Canada after helping the women's team to back-to-back women's world hockey titles in 2021 and 2022, as well as Olympic gold last year in Beijing.

“Gina’s contributions to Hockey Canada have helped create lifelong memories for millions of Canadian hockey fans and we join them in congratulating her on today’s announcement,” Katherine Henderson, incoming president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said in a release. “We are excited to work with Gina and the PWHL to support the upward trajectory of women’s hockey and ensure it continues to grow and inspire the next generation of participants and fans.”

Sauvageau coached Canada to its first women's hockey gold in 2002 and established a women's high-performance hockey centre in Quebec in 2019.

"Hearing the news from Jayna was the same feeling I experienced at the first world championships, the first Olympic Games, winning the first gold medal," Sauvegeau said. "This is an incredible privilege and a pinnacle for women’s hockey."

Hirshfeld served as the executive director of the NHL Coaches Association for the past seven years.

He began his career working in Toronto as a corporate lawyer.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press