Kingsbury 2nd to Japanese moguls rival at season-ending event

​Japan's Ikuma Horishima got the best of rival Mikaël Kingsbury on Saturday, knocking his moguls rival to second on the podium with an assist from the judges, according to the Canadian.

"I had a very good run but I had a tiny bobble on my second jump and the judges were very rigorous," Kingsbury said from Shymbulak, Kazakhstan, following his 100th career start. "I think I should have gotten a slightly higher score than I did, but it's okay … there's always tomorrow."

WATCH | Mikaël Kingsbury's silver-medal performance:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Horishima counted 81.72 points, nearly two-and-a-half more than Kingsbury (79.37) while Sweden's Walter Walberg was third (78.67).

WATCH | Ikuma Horishima avenge last week's loss to Kingsbury:

Six days ago, Kingsbury defeated Horishima at a World Cup dual event in Tazawako, Japan, where he captured gold on back-to-back days.

The 26-year-old Kingsbury from Deux-Montanges, Que., entered this weekend with 56 career World Cup victories and seven in eight starts this season.

'Big day" for Dufour-Lapointe landing cork

On the women's side Saturday, Justine Dufour-Lapointe followed up a fifth-place performance in Japan with a bronze medal in Kazakhstan.

"I'm very pleased … because it's my first win landing my cork," the Montreal native told Freestyle Canada. "At the start of the season, I had set myself a goal to do a cork in competition, so it's a big day for me since I not only achieved that goal but made it to the podium."

WATCH | Justine Dufour-Lapointe land a cork in competition:

Yulia Galysheva won in front of the home crowd, scoring 79.69 points, followed by defending moguls World Cup champion Perrine Laffont of France with 79.11.

Justine's sister, Chloe, placed 15th

Story continues

A dual moguls event on Sunday at Shymbulak Mountain Resort will conclude the season.

Other Canadian moguls results:

Men

Gabriel Dufresne, 19th​

Brenden Kelly, 24th

Laurent Dumais, 29th

Kerrian Chunlaud, 33rd

Philippe Marquis, did not start

Elsewhere, Canada had two aerialists competing in World Cup action at Shimao Lotus Mountain in China, where Felix Cormier-Boucher finished 10th with a score of 77.35. Teammate Catrine Lavallee didn't start the competition.